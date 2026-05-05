Trinity’s Amber Wisner named to USL Super League Team of the Month for April

Amber Wisner was named to the USL Super League’s Team of the Month for April, the league announced Tuesday. It is her fourth recognition of the season, joining September, February, and March, and her third in a row. No one else on the Dallas Trinity FC roster has been recognized more than once.

Wisner has started every league match this season and played every minute, all 26 matches and 2,340 minutes in what she has confirmed will be her final professional campaign. She is the only player in the league to have competed in every minute across two seasons. She scored her third goal of the year from the penalty spot in the 48th minute against Spokane on April 4, tied for second-most on the team. She finished the month second in the league with 30 clearances, with five tackles won and 28 duels won.

Trinity Captain Amber Wisner stands on the ball in the Dallas Trinity game against Tampa Bay Sun, March 31, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

She holds the NWSL record for most consecutive minutes played, made 150-plus NWSL appearances across a career that included Portland, Seattle, Houston, OL Reign, Washington, and Bayern Munich, and won two NCAA titles at North Carolina, whose program retired her No. 22. She was the first player ever signed by Dallas Trinity FC, and at 35, she has been the one constant in a lineup that has rotated through injuries, acquisitions, and a coaching change. Four Team of the Month honors in a farewell campaign tells you what this club has in her. Her final home appearance at The Cotton Bowl will take place on Saturday, May 16th and will be the 300th match of her career.

Tyler McCamey was also nominated for Save of the Month for her stop against Spokane on April 4 in the 73rd minute. It is her second straight nomination after being recognized in March for her 90th-minute save at DC Power. Fan voting is open now on league social media channels, with the winner announced Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. CT.

Tyler McCamey readies herself for a save against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

USL Super League Team of the Month for April

F: Catherine Barry (LEX) — Player of the Month

F: Loza Abera (DC)

M: Emily Colton (DC)

M: Sam Kroeger (BKN)

M: Emma Jaskaniec (SPK)

M: Sophia Boman (JAX)

D: Grace Phillpotts (JAX)

D: Alyssa Bourgeois (LEX)

D: Amber Wisner (DAL)

D: Jill Aguilera (CAR)

GK: Sydney Martinez (CAR)

Bench: Jenna Butler (CAR), Justina Gaynor (DC), McKenzie Weinert (LEX), Baylee DeSmit (JAX), Tori Zierenberg (SPK), Kiara Locklear (FTL), Kat Asman (LEX)

Coach of the Month: Philip Poole (CAR)

Dallas (9-10-7, 34 points) sits fourth in the Super League standings with two matches remaining. Trinity travels to Tampa Bay Sun FC (5-12-9, 24 points) on Saturday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Suncoast Credit Union Field for its final road match of the regular season. The match airs on KFAA and streams on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.