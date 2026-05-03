FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – April 2026

Okay… That should be April and the first weekend of May, but that’s splitting hairs.
Ed note: This ranking order was compiled before the Red Bull game; it’s the April ranking. So even though some comments mention NYRB, the order doesn’t take that game into account.
You should be familiar with this by now. Power rankings are always fun, so here we are in year nine of ranking all contracted professionals of FC Dallas and North Texas SC. This is in no way scientific; we’re just looking at who played well over the last month, who played at all, and whose name is on the lips of fans and media so that we can harshly pass judgment on 54 professional footballers.
So let’s get to it…
Starting XI
Petar Musa#9 | F | FCD
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 1
4 goals in 5 games since the start of April. Tied for the league lead with 10 goals. What more can you ask of the guy? - Buzz
Osaze Urhoghide#3 | D | FCD
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 3
A goal to start April and ever-present aside from a deserved rest in Seattle. Whichever defensive combination plays, Urhoghide anchors it. - Dan
Logan Farrington#23 | F | FCD
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 3
2 down games by his standards and then a knock. When he's good, FCD is good. - Buzz
Santiago Moreno#10 | M | FCD
HIGH: 4 | LOW: 4
Santi's minute-load rapidly increased to get to a full-90 in Seattle complete with the set piece assist, and another 80 minutes in New Jersey. He's pulling ahead of Valiente within the team. - Dan
Joaquín Valiente#21 | M | FCD
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 8
He showed some sparks, beginning to dictate a little but in consistent. But only 1 assist over 6 games may not keep him in the XI. - Buzz
Michael Collodi#30 | GK | FCD
HIGH: 4 | LOW: 6
Two clean sheets on the road in DC and Jersey, a penalty save in Seattle, and agonizingly close to a potential equalizer at the end of that game. Collodi leads all of MLS in recoveries. - Dan
Shaq Moore#18 | D | FCD
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 7
Moore is playing really well all over the back line, he's FCD's second best defender. Arguably the closest American in the FCD side to make the World Cup team, even though he's not all that close. - Buzz
Kaick#55 | M | FCD
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 10
Kaick was unlucky with the offside goal against Minnesota. He's really toned the aggression down with no bookings in the six games since we last ranked. Looking after the ball too, with 84% passing success in that time. - Dan
Christian Cappis#12 | M | FCD
HIGH: 4 | LOW: 9
Cappis is in a bit of a slump with some kind of knock. He needs to find his form, FCD is a better side when he's on. - Buzz
Nolan Norris#32 | D | FCD
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 17
Four 90 minute games from the six, plus the goal in a man of the match performance in Seattle. A really strong recovery from the preseason setback. - Dan
Ramiro#17 | M | FCD
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 11
Missed a few games with stitches in his knee. When he's in, he's the great organizer, but sometime he sure looks a playing liability. - Buzz
In the Mix
Sebastien Ibeagha#25 | D | FCD
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 12
Ibeagha is in some strong form. 72% aerial duels won over the past six games (79.2% in 2026), ahead of everyone not named Osaze Urhoghide in defensive contributions. Even his passing is up to 85% successful over the season. - Dan
Herman Johansson#14 | D | FCD
HIGH: 9 | LOW: 13
Johansson has trouble being fit to start, let alone playing 90 minutes. He can be suspect defensively. The team needs more from him. - Buzz
Patrickson Delgado#8 | M | FCD
HIGH: 14 | LOW: 16
The first player not named Musa, Farrington, or own goal to score for FC Dallas in 2026. Aside from that, completely forgettable with two games not making it off the bench. - Dan
Deedson#7 | M | FCD
HIGH: 15 | LOW: 18
Deedson is making slow but steady improvement at wing back. It's not when he was signed, but he's here and needs to fit in somehow. - Buzz
Bernard Kamungo#77 | D | FCD
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 16
The longer he's out the more he'll drop, but no one has truly locked down the left wing back role in Bernie's absence. - Dan
Ran Binyamin#6 | M | FCD
HIGH: 14 | LOW: 17
The effort is there but not much else at this point. He looked out of his depth in his start at Seattle. - Buzz
Sam Sarver#28 | M | FCD
HIGH: 18 | LOW: 19
Only 134 of a possible 540 minutes but four straight games making it on the field, and scored his first MLS goal to seal the win at RBNY. - Dan
Ricky Louis#15 | M | FCD
HIGH: 15 | LOW: 19
Injured? Cause he's not playing for NTSC nor FCD. Made FCD's bench against in Seattle but didn't play. - Buzz
Nick Simmonds#16 | F | FCD
HIGH: 20 | LOW: 25
Simmonds has been exclusively with FC Dallas since our last ranking. Eight minutes against both LA and Minnesota before playing the full 90 in Petar Musa's absence where he really grew into the game in Seattle. It's worth keeping in mind with the slow integration that he's actually younger than some of the Homegrowns that are full time NTSC loans too. - Dan
Development Team
Caleb Swann#27 | M | FCD
HIGH: 19 | LOW: 23
Making FCD benches, but not getting playing time. He's clearly ahead of Diego Garcia. Finally got the debut in New Jersey. - Buzz
Lalas Abubakar#5 | D | FCD
HIGH: 20 | LOW: 22
Lalas got his first minutes starting in Seattle and looked like a 31-year-old that hadn't stepped foot on a field in six months. - Dan
Jonathan Sirois#40 | GK | FCD
HIGH: 21 | LOW: 23
He's got zero PT and won't unless Collodi gets hurt or benched. Sirois is keeping the bench spot so he's the clear #2. - Buzz
Anderson Julio#11 | F | FCD
HIGH: 13 | LOW: 24
We don't anticipate seeing Julio before the World Cup, but how many longer term FC Dallas injuries have had an overrun in the last few years? - Dan
Slade Starnes#26 | D | FCD
HIGH: 24 | LOW: 28
Starnes is NTSC's captain and perhaps best all around player. After Abubakar's bad Seattle game and Alvaro vanishing, how long before Starnes gets a spot on the MLS bench? - Buzz
Edu Nys#10 | M | NTSC
HIGH: 25 | LOW: 33
Another two goals this month has Edu in a three-way tie for MLS NEXT Pro leading scorer with 6 goals. Also 15 chances created in that time for a second-best in MLSNP total of 23. - Dan
Natty James#11 | F | NTSC
HIGH: 26 | LOW: 31
Back to back braces to start the month, but nothing since. Running hot and cold. When he's on he's tough to stop. - Buzz
Jonah Biggar#12 | D | NTSC
HIGH: 28 | LOW: 41
The 21-year-old is looking the part, save for a red card at the end of the Minnesota game. - Dan
Josh Torquato#24 | D | FCD
HIGH: 24 | LOW: 29
Playing well at NTSC but not so much so that we are clamoring to see him back at FCD. Future is all ahead. - Buzz
Jaidyn Contreras#20 | M | FCD
HIGH: 30 | LOW: 37
Positive experiment flipping to right wing but he will need to impact games more. - Dan
Tsiki Ntsabeleng#16 | M | FCD
HIGH: 26 | LOW: 38
Four starts and a sub in April league play with two goals and an assist. 2 CAF Champions League benches. Doing so good things it seems. - Buzz
Diego García#50 | M | FCD
HIGH: 27 | LOW: 32
Everyday starter but not taking charge of games and watching Caleb Swann now get MLS minutes ahead of him. An improvement against Austin, but does Garcia need a change of scenery to get back on track? - Dan
In Reserve
Álvaro#22 | D | FCD
HIGH: 22 | LOW: 33
AA isn't playing for either FCD nor NTSC. That almost certainly means he's hurt. Or else's he's in such bad form neither coach wants him. - Buzz
Brooks Thompson#31 | GK | FCD
HIGH: 29 | LOW: 34
Third choice MLS club keeper doing third choice goalie things. - Dan
Timothy Ospina#18 | D | NTSC
HIGH: 33 | LOW: 50
Remains a lock starter at NTSC but is just kind of there. He's not bad, but hard to say good either at this point. - Buzz
Malachi Molina#35 | D | FCD
HIGH: 34 | LOW: 44
Huntsville only had three games since we last did this. Started two of them, one goal, one assist. - Dan
Enzo Newman#29 | D | FCD
HIGH: 36 | LOW: 38
Enzo is getting all the games but at right center back. He looks a bit stiff, lacks fluidity. Too much weight room? - Buzz
Eryk Dymora#13 | GK | NTSC
HIGH: 38 | LOW: 39
Two shootout wins and put together a 9.3 and 8.4 in the last two from Sofa Score's ratings. - Dan
Samuel Sedeh#23 | F | NTSC
HIGH: 35 | LOW: 39
Sedah has a couple of subs for NTSC, played some Academy in April. At 16 that's fine, but the expectation is for more soon. - Buzz
Enes Sali#99 | M | FC Dallas
HIGH: 27 | LOW: 41
The good news is he's playing for Al-Riyadh - three starts and a sub since our last ranking - but playing well might be another matter. - Dan
Marlon Luccin#19 | M | NTSC
HIGH: 41 | LOW: 46
Two starts in April. He's clearly progressed but that may not be enough with this being an option season. - Buzz
Nico Montoya#57 | GK | NTSC
HIGH: 32 | LOW: 42
Finally got a start against Austin, making six saves in the 2-0 defeat. - Dan
Leandro Gonçalves#14 | D | NTSC
HIGH: 43 | LOW: 49
Gonçalves got a start at left wing back and 2 sub appearances but he's mostly invisible. - Buzz
Ian Charles#4 | D | NTSC
HIGH: 43 | LOW: 46
After only 25 minutes in April, a 45-minute run out against Austin was a nice improvement. - Dan
Wyatt Easterly#55 | D | NTSC
HIGH: 45 | LOW: 45
The 17-year-old is the newest NTSC signing - likely a hybrid deal - has only played a little. He was on our most recent Academy signing target list. - Buzz
Jonah Gibson#25 | D | NTSC
HIGH: 37 | LOW: 46
From starting the first three games to only 17 minutes in the last five. - Dan
Daniel Baran#36 | F | FCD
HIGH: 40 | LOW: 47
2 subs in April for 38 minutes is not what we expected this season... granted he's a winger and NTSC isn't using wings either. - Buzz
Zach Molomo#17 | D | NTSC
HIGH: 45 | LOW: 48
After sitting out the first five games, Molomo has two NTSC benches and just four minutes played. - Dan
Favour Aroyameh#8 | M | NTSC
HIGH: 42 | LOW: 49
He's vanished again. Hasn't played since March 15. Hurt again? Coach decision? Doesn't matter, might as well let him go. - Buzz
Umberto Pelà#6 | M | NTSC
HIGH: 34 | LOW: 50
If NTSC wasn't so secretive, there would be a great story on how such a highly-rated midfielder signed so late in preseason to then not make a single bench for the first 10 games of the season. - Dan
Thomas Burchfield#31 | GK | NTSC
HIGH: 47 | LOW: 51
Not playing for NTSC, which isn't a surprise. He's effectively a paid Academy player. - Buzz
Geovane Jesus#2 | D | FCD
HIGH: 35 | LOW: 52
There was a social media post of Geovane in the shorts the team wear for gym sessions so that's something. - Dan
Isaiah Kaakoush#46 | D | NTSC
HIGH: 48 | LOW: 53
Torn ACL sustained in August last year. Hopefully we get to see him again soon. - Buzz
Kaka Scabin#34 | D | FCD
HIGH: 49 | LOW: 54
Season Ending Injury listed with another knee injury after featuring in preseason for NTSC on the comeback from his Nov '24 ACL tear. - Dan
Stock Up
Tsiki Ntsabeleng (+7)
Leandro Gonçalves (+6)
Jonah Biggar (+4)
Stock Down
Jonah Gibson (-9)
Favour Aroyameh (-7)
Diego García (-5)
Comments and Conclusions
There are no prizes for guessing that the leader of the MLS Golden Boot race is our #1, so congratulations once again, Petar Musa, for staying consistently number one since July of last year.
We do have a new number two as Osaze Urghoghide moves ahead of Logan Farrington, who was hit by a couple of bad outings and injury.
The big winner this month isn’t even playing for the two North Texas clubs. Tsiki Ntsabeleng has finally got some consistent minutes for Mamelodi Sundowns, scored twice, and assisted once for the Betway Premiership leaders. Tsiki jumps up seven spots.
Leandro Goncalves is only one behind as the latest Brazilian import moves from the bottom of the order to somewhere in the middle of the NTSC guys with limited minutes.
A lot of unknowns are settling for North Texas SC, and Jonah Gibson is our biggest fall with nine places dropped after only playing 17 minutes in the past five games, after starting the first three games of 2026.
Favor Aroyameh has seemingly gone missing again, so he’s sunk seven spots below the guys who are at least in the matchday squad.
There’s a five-way tie for the third-largest slide: Christian Cappis (form/injury), Diego Garcia (form), Alvaro (missing for a while), Umberto Pela (we think he exists), and Geovane Jesus (injury recovery) all drop five places for a variety of reasons.