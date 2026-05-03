FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – April 2026

Okay… That should be April and the first weekend of May, but that’s splitting hairs.

Ed note: This ranking order was compiled before the Red Bull game; it’s the April ranking. So even though some comments mention NYRB, the order doesn’t take that game into account.

You should be familiar with this by now. Power rankings are always fun, so here we are in year nine of ranking all contracted professionals of FC Dallas and North Texas SC. This is in no way scientific; we’re just looking at who played well over the last month, who played at all, and whose name is on the lips of fans and media so that we can harshly pass judgment on 54 professional footballers.

So let’s get to it…

Starting XI 1 -- Petar Musa #9 | F | FCD HIGH: 1 | LOW: 1 4 goals in 5 games since the start of April. Tied for the league lead with 10 goals. What more can you ask of the guy? - Buzz 2 ▲1 Osaze Urhoghide #3 | D | FCD HIGH: 2 | LOW: 3 A goal to start April and ever-present aside from a deserved rest in Seattle. Whichever defensive combination plays, Urhoghide anchors it. - Dan 3 ▼1 Logan Farrington #23 | F | FCD HIGH: 2 | LOW: 3 2 down games by his standards and then a knock. When he's good, FCD is good. - Buzz 4 NEW Santiago Moreno #10 | M | FCD HIGH: 4 | LOW: 4 Santi's minute-load rapidly increased to get to a full-90 in Seattle complete with the set piece assist, and another 80 minutes in New Jersey. He's pulling ahead of Valiente within the team. - Dan 5 -- Joaquín Valiente #21 | M | FCD HIGH: 5 | LOW: 8 He showed some sparks, beginning to dictate a little but in consistent. But only 1 assist over 6 games may not keep him in the XI. - Buzz 6 -- Michael Collodi #30 | GK | FCD HIGH: 4 | LOW: 6 Two clean sheets on the road in DC and Jersey, a penalty save in Seattle, and agonizingly close to a potential equalizer at the end of that game. Collodi leads all of MLS in recoveries. - Dan 7 -- Shaq Moore #18 | D | FCD HIGH: 7 | LOW: 7 Moore is playing really well all over the back line, he's FCD's second best defender. Arguably the closest American in the FCD side to make the World Cup team, even though he's not all that close. - Buzz 8 -- Kaick #55 | M | FCD HIGH: 8 | LOW: 10 Kaick was unlucky with the offside goal against Minnesota. He's really toned the aggression down with no bookings in the six games since we last ranked. Looking after the ball too, with 84% passing success in that time. - Dan 9 ▼5 Christian Cappis #12 | M | FCD HIGH: 4 | LOW: 9 Cappis is in a bit of a slump with some kind of knock. He needs to find his form, FCD is a better side when he's on. - Buzz 10 ▲2 Nolan Norris #32 | D | FCD HIGH: 10 | LOW: 17 Four 90 minute games from the six, plus the goal in a man of the match performance in Seattle. A really strong recovery from the preseason setback. - Dan 11 ▼2 Ramiro #17 | M | FCD HIGH: 6 | LOW: 11 Missed a few games with stitches in his knee. When he's in, he's the great organizer, but sometime he sure looks a playing liability. - Buzz In the Mix 12 ▼1 Sebastien Ibeagha #25 | D | FCD HIGH: 11 | LOW: 12 Ibeagha is in some strong form. 72% aerial duels won over the past six games (79.2% in 2026), ahead of everyone not named Osaze Urhoghide in defensive contributions. Even his passing is up to 85% successful over the season. - Dan 13 ▼3 Herman Johansson #14 | D | FCD HIGH: 9 | LOW: 13 Johansson has trouble being fit to start, let alone playing 90 minutes. He can be suspect defensively. The team needs more from him. - Buzz 14 -- Patrickson Delgado #8 | M | FCD HIGH: 14 | LOW: 16 The first player not named Musa, Farrington, or own goal to score for FC Dallas in 2026. Aside from that, completely forgettable with two games not making it off the bench. - Dan 15 -- Deedson #7 | M | FCD HIGH: 15 | LOW: 18 Deedson is making slow but steady improvement at wing back. It's not when he was signed, but he's here and needs to fit in somehow. - Buzz 16 ▼3 Bernard Kamungo #77 | D | FCD HIGH: 11 | LOW: 16 The longer he's out the more he'll drop, but no one has truly locked down the left wing back role in Bernie's absence. - Dan 17 ▼1 Ran Binyamin #6 | M | FCD HIGH: 14 | LOW: 17 The effort is there but not much else at this point. He looked out of his depth in his start at Seattle. - Buzz 18 -- Sam Sarver #28 | M | FCD HIGH: 18 | LOW: 19 Only 134 of a possible 540 minutes but four straight games making it on the field, and scored his first MLS goal to seal the win at RBNY. - Dan 19 ▼2 Ricky Louis #15 | M | FCD HIGH: 15 | LOW: 19 Injured? Cause he's not playing for NTSC nor FCD. Made FCD's bench against in Seattle but didn't play. - Buzz 20 ▲1 Nick Simmonds #16 | F | FCD HIGH: 20 | LOW: 25 Simmonds has been exclusively with FC Dallas since our last ranking. Eight minutes against both LA and Minnesota before playing the full 90 in Petar Musa's absence where he really grew into the game in Seattle. It's worth keeping in mind with the slow integration that he's actually younger than some of the Homegrowns that are full time NTSC loans too. - Dan Development Team 21 ▼2 Caleb Swann #27 | M | FCD HIGH: 19 | LOW: 23 Making FCD benches, but not getting playing time. He's clearly ahead of Diego Garcia. Finally got the debut in New Jersey. - Buzz 22 ▼2 Lalas Abubakar #5 | D | FCD HIGH: 20 | LOW: 22 Lalas got his first minutes starting in Seattle and looked like a 31-year-old that hadn't stepped foot on a field in six months. - Dan 23 ▼1 Jonathan Sirois #40 | GK | FCD HIGH: 21 | LOW: 23 He's got zero PT and won't unless Collodi gets hurt or benched. Sirois is keeping the bench spot so he's the clear #2. - Buzz 24 ▼1 Anderson Julio #11 | F | FCD HIGH: 13 | LOW: 24 We don't anticipate seeing Julio before the World Cup, but how many longer term FC Dallas injuries have had an overrun in the last few years? - Dan 25 ▼1 Slade Starnes #26 | D | FCD HIGH: 24 | LOW: 28 Starnes is NTSC's captain and perhaps best all around player. After Abubakar's bad Seattle game and Alvaro vanishing, how long before Starnes gets a spot on the MLS bench? - Buzz 26 ▼1 Edu Nys #10 | M | NTSC HIGH: 25 | LOW: 33 Another two goals this month has Edu in a three-way tie for MLS NEXT Pro leading scorer with 6 goals. Also 15 chances created in that time for a second-best in MLSNP total of 23. - Dan 27 ▼1 Natty James #11 | F | NTSC HIGH: 26 | LOW: 31 Back to back braces to start the month, but nothing since. Running hot and cold. When he's on he's tough to stop. - Buzz 28 ▲4 Jonah Biggar #12 | D | NTSC HIGH: 28 | LOW: 41 The 21-year-old is looking the part, save for a red card at the end of the Minnesota game. - Dan 29 -- Josh Torquato #24 | D | FCD HIGH: 24 | LOW: 29 Playing well at NTSC but not so much so that we are clamoring to see him back at FCD. Future is all ahead. - Buzz 30 ▲1 Jaidyn Contreras #20 | M | FCD HIGH: 30 | LOW: 37 Positive experiment flipping to right wing but he will need to impact games more. - Dan 31 ▲7 Tsiki Ntsabeleng #16 | M | FCD HIGH: 26 | LOW: 38 Four starts and a sub in April league play with two goals and an assist. 2 CAF Champions League benches. Doing so good things it seems. - Buzz 32 ▼5 Diego García #50 | M | FCD HIGH: 27 | LOW: 32 Everyday starter but not taking charge of games and watching Caleb Swann now get MLS minutes ahead of him. An improvement against Austin, but does Garcia need a change of scenery to get back on track? - Dan In Reserve 33 ▼5 Álvaro #22 | D | FCD HIGH: 22 | LOW: 33 AA isn't playing for either FCD nor NTSC. That almost certainly means he's hurt. Or else's he's in such bad form neither coach wants him. - Buzz 34 ▼4 Brooks Thompson #31 | GK | FCD HIGH: 29 | LOW: 34 Third choice MLS club keeper doing third choice goalie things. - Dan 35 ▼2 Timothy Ospina #18 | D | NTSC HIGH: 33 | LOW: 50 Remains a lock starter at NTSC but is just kind of there. He's not bad, but hard to say good either at this point. - Buzz 36 ▼2 Malachi Molina #35 | D | FCD HIGH: 34 | LOW: 44 Huntsville only had three games since we last did this. Started two of them, one goal, one assist. - Dan 37 ▼1 Enzo Newman #29 | D | FCD HIGH: 36 | LOW: 38 Enzo is getting all the games but at right center back. He looks a bit stiff, lacks fluidity. Too much weight room? - Buzz 38 ▲1 Eryk Dymora #13 | GK | NTSC HIGH: 38 | LOW: 39 Two shootout wins and put together a 9.3 and 8.4 in the last two from Sofa Score's ratings. - Dan 39 ▼4 Samuel Sedeh #23 | F | NTSC HIGH: 35 | LOW: 39 Sedah has a couple of subs for NTSC, played some Academy in April. At 16 that's fine, but the expectation is for more soon. - Buzz 40 ▲1 Enes Sali #99 | M | FC Dallas HIGH: 27 | LOW: 41 The good news is he's playing for Al-Riyadh - three starts and a sub since our last ranking - but playing well might be another matter. - Dan 41 ▲2 Marlon Luccin #19 | M | NTSC HIGH: 41 | LOW: 46 Two starts in April. He's clearly progressed but that may not be enough with this being an option season. - Buzz 42 ▼2 Nico Montoya #57 | GK | NTSC HIGH: 32 | LOW: 42 Finally got a start against Austin, making six saves in the 2-0 defeat. - Dan 43 ▲6 Leandro Gonçalves #14 | D | NTSC HIGH: 43 | LOW: 49 Gonçalves got a start at left wing back and 2 sub appearances but he's mostly invisible. - Buzz 44 ▲2 Ian Charles #4 | D | NTSC HIGH: 43 | LOW: 46 After only 25 minutes in April, a 45-minute run out against Austin was a nice improvement. - Dan 45 NEW Wyatt Easterly #55 | D | NTSC HIGH: 45 | LOW: 45 The 17-year-old is the newest NTSC signing - likely a hybrid deal - has only played a little. He was on our most recent Academy signing target list. - Buzz 46 ▼9 Jonah Gibson #25 | D | NTSC HIGH: 37 | LOW: 46 From starting the first three games to only 17 minutes in the last five. - Dan 47 ▼3 Daniel Baran #36 | F | FCD HIGH: 40 | LOW: 47 2 subs in April for 38 minutes is not what we expected this season... granted he's a winger and NTSC isn't using wings either. - Buzz 48 -- Zach Molomo #17 | D | NTSC HIGH: 45 | LOW: 48 After sitting out the first five games, Molomo has two NTSC benches and just four minutes played. - Dan 49 ▼7 Favour Aroyameh #8 | M | NTSC HIGH: 42 | LOW: 49 He's vanished again. Hasn't played since March 15. Hurt again? Coach decision? Doesn't matter, might as well let him go. - Buzz 50 ▼5 Umberto Pelà #6 | M | NTSC HIGH: 34 | LOW: 50 If NTSC wasn't so secretive, there would be a great story on how such a highly-rated midfielder signed so late in preseason to then not make a single bench for the first 10 games of the season. - Dan 51 ▼1 Thomas Burchfield #31 | GK | NTSC HIGH: 47 | LOW: 51 Not playing for NTSC, which isn't a surprise. He's effectively a paid Academy player. - Buzz 52 ▼5 Geovane Jesus #2 | D | FCD HIGH: 35 | LOW: 52 There was a social media post of Geovane in the shorts the team wear for gym sessions so that's something. - Dan 53 ▼2 Isaiah Kaakoush #46 | D | NTSC HIGH: 48 | LOW: 53 Torn ACL sustained in August last year. Hopefully we get to see him again soon. - Buzz 54 ▼2 Kaka Scabin #34 | D | FCD HIGH: 49 | LOW: 54 Season Ending Injury listed with another knee injury after featuring in preseason for NTSC on the comeback from his Nov '24 ACL tear. - Dan Stock Up Tsiki Ntsabeleng (+7) Leandro Gonçalves (+6) Jonah Biggar (+4) Stock Down Jonah Gibson (-9) Favour Aroyameh (-7) Diego García (-5)

Comments and Conclusions

There are no prizes for guessing that the leader of the MLS Golden Boot race is our #1, so congratulations once again, Petar Musa, for staying consistently number one since July of last year.

We do have a new number two as Osaze Urghoghide moves ahead of Logan Farrington, who was hit by a couple of bad outings and injury.

The big winner this month isn’t even playing for the two North Texas clubs. Tsiki Ntsabeleng has finally got some consistent minutes for Mamelodi Sundowns, scored twice, and assisted once for the Betway Premiership leaders. Tsiki jumps up seven spots.

Leandro Goncalves is only one behind as the latest Brazilian import moves from the bottom of the order to somewhere in the middle of the NTSC guys with limited minutes.

A lot of unknowns are settling for North Texas SC, and Jonah Gibson is our biggest fall with nine places dropped after only playing 17 minutes in the past five games, after starting the first three games of 2026.

Favor Aroyameh has seemingly gone missing again, so he’s sunk seven spots below the guys who are at least in the matchday squad.

There’s a five-way tie for the third-largest slide: Christian Cappis (form/injury), Diego Garcia (form), Alvaro (missing for a while), Umberto Pela (we think he exists), and Geovane Jesus (injury recovery) all drop five places for a variety of reasons.