FCD’s Benji Flowers in US U15 team for 2026 Vlatko Marković International Tournament

The US U15 Boys’ National Team, under head coach Ross Brady, is taking part in the 2026 Vlatko Marković International Tournament from May 14-24 in Varaždin, Croatia. 22 players have been named for the preparation camp, including FC Dallas’ own Benji Flowers.

Flowers, an FCD U15 by age, has spent most of the spring playing for the older age groups in the Academy and training with North Texas SC. Flowers made his Next Pro debut this season, and the 14-year-old has appeared in 2 games.

Date Opponent Time (CT) Venue May 19 Korea Republic 4:30 am Sveti Martin na Muri Stadium May 20 Switzerland 4:30 am Graničar Kotoriba Stadium May 22 Portugal 4:30 am Sveti Martin na Muri Stadiu May 24 “Placement match” TBD TBD

U15 Boys Roster for 2026 VMI Tournament

Goalkeepers (2): Alex Bayraktarov (Chicago Fire; Hoffman Estates, Ill.), Luan Silva (Orlando City; Orlando, Fla.)

Defenders (8): Santiago Alvarez (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Aidan Carlos (LAFC; Rialto, Calif.), Keyvan Figueroa (Burnley FC/ENG; Warrington, England), Julian Lake (Monaco/FRA; Nice, France), Matthew Leone (LA Galaxy; Long Beach, Calif.), Mason Moskau (Atlanta United; Cumming, Ga.), Ethan O’Neil (Barca Residency Academy; San Diego, Calif.), Mason Washington (LAFC; Lancaster, Calif.)

Midfielders (6): Bradley Castro (Red Bull New York; South Plainfield, N.J.), Chris Gonzalez (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Zamir Loyo Reynaga (Sporting Kansas City; Las Vegas, Nev.), Diego Ros (Barca Residency Academy; Casa Grande, Ariz.), Cosimo Tristani (New York City FC; Staten Island, N.Y.), Levi Welch (LAFC; Los Angeles, Calif.)