FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps, May 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“People in Vancouver, they accept not winning. I’m not used to that.” Thomas Müller

2nd in the West Vancouver Whitecaps (26 points, 8-1-2) are in town to face 7th in the West FC Dallas (19 points, 5-3-4) at Toyota Stadium at 7:30 pm.

Tough one.

Vancouver is among the elite teams in MLS with 27 goals for and a paltry 7 goals against. They have not lost on the road (1-0-2). This 8-1-2 record is the best start in Caps history.

Giveaway

The first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive Tex Hooper pin courtesy of Houk Air Conditioning.

Broadcast Info

TV: AppleTV

– Apple TV English: Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce

– Apple TV Spanish: Carlos Suarez

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figer, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)

Bernard Kamungo – Lower Leg (Out)

Suspended after next yellow: Osaze Urhoghide

Suspended after two more yellows: Nolan Norris

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Sam Adekugbe – Achilles (Out)

Nikola Djordjevic – Ankle (Out)

Ryan Gauld – Knee (Out)

Belal Halbouni – Knee (Out)

Ralph Priso – Hamstring (Out)

Sebastian Schonlau – Hamstring (Out)

–> Thomas Müller – Illness (Questionable) <–

Goodness.

Suspended after next yellow: Andres Cubas

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Sam Sarver told everyone post-RSL, that Coach Quill is superstitious and doesn’t like to change things when they are winning. I knew about the second part, but not the first. So let’s roll with the same XI in the same flex 4-4-2.

As we discussed on the podcast this week, even without Sarver’s overshare, I would have predicted the same group anyway.

Look for Christian Cappis, Sam Sarver, Logan Farrington, and Sebastian Ibeagha to come off the bench.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Vancouver Whitecaps, May 13, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Sam Sarver

Logan Farrington

Sebastien Ibeagha

Nick Simmonds

Christian Cappis

Lalas Abubakar

Caleb Swann

Patrickson Delgado

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps, May 13, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Boo!

Officials

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant Referees: Jose Da Silva, Bruno Rizo

4th Official: Rubiel Vazquez

VAR: Danielle Chesky

Assistant VAR: Jonathan Johnson

More Game Info

FCD vs. VAN all-time : 12-11-9 (39 goals scored, 40 goals conceded)

: 12-11-9 (39 goals scored, 40 goals conceded) FCD vs. VAN home: 8-4-3 (23 goals scored, 19 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is 3-1-4 (13 points) at home this season.

Dallas is 2-3-0 in one-goal games.

The Caps are 3-0-2 over their last 5 games.

Dallas is 3-0-0 when leading at halftime and 5-0-2 when scoring first. They are also 0-3-1 when conceding first. Hum…

FCD is eighth in crosses in MLS with 148.

Los Toros are third in MLS in aerial challenges won with 190.

FCD is tied in fifth in most goals scored in MLS with 23 and is ninth in MLS in xG with 20.46.

The Burn are sixth in total distance covered in MLS with 1401.94 km (871.12 miles), which is amazing for a team that sits deep like they do.

Petar Musa is second in MLS in goals scored with ten and fourth in MLS in xG with 8.42.

Sebastian Berhalter‘s 11 goal contributions in MLS (4g, 7a) is tied for the fourth-most in the league and just two shy of the MLS lead. Berhalter also ranks tied for second in big chances created (9), tied for third in key passes (31), and third in expected assists (4.10).

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 22nd fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide ranks third in MLS in aerial challenges with 38 and tied in 19th in clearances with 16.

Petar Musa has taken 44 shots, which is tied for the third-most in MLS, and is sixth in shots on target with 20.

Yohei Takaoka is four shutouts away from becoming the MLS era leader in clean sheets (David Ousted – 45)

FC Dallas Assistant Coach Matthew Watson played for Vancouver from 2012 to 2013.

Brian White is two goals away from becoming the first VWFC player in the MLS era to score double-digit goals in five different seasons.

Caps head coach Jesper Sørensen coached Dallas midfielder Christian Cappis at Brøndby IF (’23-’24)

All-Time FC Dallas Goals Tracker