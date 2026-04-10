FCD’s Arne and Soria called into US U16s

FC Dallas’ Patrick Arne and Alex Soria are among the 24 players called up by US U16 head coach Paul Simpson for the 2026 Vertex Cup from April 12th to the 23rd in Miami.

US U16 2026 Vertex Cup

Date Opponent Time (CT) Venue April 16 England 1:30 pm FIU Stadium April 19 Mexico 1:30 pm Beyond Bancard Field April 22 Argentina 11:30 am FIU Stadium

The tournament will be broadcast, with streaming details to be announced at a later date.

The U16s are preparing for the 2027 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers, which serve as qualification for the 2027 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

Unsurprisingly, Arne and Soria both play for the FCD U15s. Arne is a center back, and Soira is a holding mid. Both are members of the class of 2029 in high school.

U-16 BOYS’ NATIONAL TEAM (2010) – ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Hometown)

Goalkeepers (3): Connor Dale (FC Cincinnati; West Palm Beach, Fla.), Abram Judy (Philadelphia Union; Wilmington, Del.), Jason Nemo Jr. (Chicago Fire; Evanston, Ill.)

Defenders (8): Miles Aalbersberg (Ajax/NED; Amsterdam, Netherlands), Jeremiah Alexander-Munoz (Charlotte FC; Concord, N.C.), Lennox Alvarado (Orlando City; Cape Coral, Fla.), Luca Antongirolami(Sporting Kansas City; Kansas City, Mo.), Patrick Arne (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Oluwaseyitan Fakiyesi (Atlanta United; Marietta, Ga.), Landon Mulvenna (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Alex Soria (FC Dallas; Burleston, Texas)

Midfielders (6): Abdoulaye Diop (Philadelphia Union; Washington, D.C.), Christopher Morales (Chicago Fire; Chicago, Ill.), Eddie Niles (St. Louis City; St. Louis, Mo.), Noe Santillan (Atlanta United; Lawrenceville, Ga.), Nathan Tchoumba (Colorado Rapids; Aurora, Colo.), Robert Turdean (Chicago Fire FC; Niles, Ill.)

Forwards (7): Ikenna Chidebe (LA Galaxy; Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.), Jamil Danjaji (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Erick Feliciano (Austin FC; Orlando, Fla.), Alexander Hernandez Bautista (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.), Da’vian Kimbrough (Sacramento Republic; Woodland, Calif.), Kane Kraus (St. Louis City SC; St. Louis, Mo.), Liam Stribling (Nashville SC; Brentwood, Tenn.)