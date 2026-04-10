Benji Flowers called into US U15s for April Cally camp

US Under 15 National Team head coach Ross Brady has named a 24-player roster for a domestic training camp at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, California, from April 12th to the 20th. FCD’s star prospect Benji Flowers is among the 24.

During the camp, the U1s will also play two friendlies against regional rival Mexico on April 16 and April 19.

Flowers, a 2011, is just 14 and has been playing up this spring with the FCD U18s a fair bit. He’s also recently made his North Texas SC debut. He is an attacking winger/forward.

U15 ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Hometown):

Goalkeepers (3): Alex Bayraktarov (Chicago Fire; Hoffman Estates, Ill.), Zach Lapierre (New England Revolution; Somers, Conn.), Luan Silva (Orlando City; Orlando, Fla.)

Defenders (8): Reggie Bailey (San Jose Earthquakes; Pleasanton, Calif.), Aidan Carlos (LAFC; Rialto, Calif.), Zorion Civil (Orlando City; Land O Lakes, Fla.), Matthew Leone (LA Galaxy; Long Beach, Calif.), Gage Lewis (Columbus Crew; Ann Arbor, Mich.), Ethan O’Neil (Barca Residency Academy; San Diego, Calif.), Easton Odom (Barca Residency Academy; La Mesa, Calif.), Colin Panarelli (New York City FC; Tarrytown, N.Y.)

Midfielders (7): Immanuel Adewunmi (Columbus Crew; Ann Arbor, Mich.), Elvis Caushaj (Columbus Crew; West Bloomfield, Mich.), Ian Miller (Portland Timbers; Tigard, Ore.), Diego Ros (Barca Residency Academy; Casa Grande, Ariz.), Dinolen Shang (San Jose Earthquakes; Mountain House, Calif.), Cosimo Tristani (New York City FC; Staten Island, N.Y.), Levi Welch (LAFC; Los Angeles, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Williver Chea (Atlanta United; Lawrenceville, Ga.), Benjamin Flowers (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Nosa Osagie (Minnesota United; Plymouth, Minn.), Kenzynton Pierre (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Santi Suarez-Couri (Atlanta United; Johns Creek, Ga.), Gabriel Vasquez Carmichael (D.C. United; Gaithersburg, Md.)