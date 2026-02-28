FC Dallas vs Nashville SC, Feb. 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“After they tied it 1-1 and 2-2, our attitude was, ‘Not tonight. We will find a way.’ I like that about this group.” FC Dallas Head Coach Erix Quill

Tied for 1st in the West FC Dallas (1-0-0, 3 points) continues its home-heavy start to the season as they host tied for 1st in the East Nashville SC (1-0-0, 3 points) on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium. The kick is set for 7:30 pm CT.

Happy birthday to Coach Eric Quill and Head of Soccer Operations Andre Zanotta.

The first 5,000 fans who enter Toyota Stadium for Saturday’s match will receive an FC Dallas-branded yard flag (flag pole not included).

Broadcast Info

TV: AppleTV

– Apple TV English: Tony Husband, Ross Smith

– Apple TV Spanish: Raul Guzman

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Jonathan Sirois – Head (Questionable)

Christian Cappis – Leg (Questionable)

Nashville SC

Charles-Emile Brunet – Illness (Questionable)

Sam Surridge – Illness (Questionable)

Xavier Valdez – Illnes (Questionable)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Coach Eric Quill only has a couple of limitations on his selection. Jonathan Sirois got his visa, but now has a knock from training. Christian Cappis, we were told, was fine after the last game, but apparently is now *not * fine. Maybe he picked up something in training?

So out of a sense of long-term protection of Cappis, arguably FCD’s most important player, I’ve penciled in Patrickson Delgado to start in his spot.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Nashville SC, February 28, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Brooks Thompson

Anderson Julio

Nolan Norris

Ran Binyamin

Sam Sarver

Louicius Deedson

Lalas Abubakar

Christian Cappis

Joaquín Valiente

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Nashville SC, February 28, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Sergii Boiko

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Ian McKay, Ben Pilgrim

4TH OFFICIAL: Rubiel Vazquez

VAR: Geoff Gamble

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

More Game Info

FCD vs. NSH all-time : 2-4-1 (4 goals scored, 10 goals conceded)

: 2-4-1 (4 goals scored, 10 goals conceded) FCD vs. NSH home: 1-1-2 (3 goals scored, 3 goals conceded)

Earlier this week, Nashville beat Atlético Ottawa 5-0 at GEODIS Park to win its Concacaf Champions Cup

Round One Series 7-0 on aggregate and will face Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16.

Last week, Dallas scored two goals in a first-half home season opener for the first time since March 3, 2014.

Nashville SC earned its first-ever MLS win on Aug. 12, 2020, against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium

FCD is on a six-game home streak without a loss across all competitions.

Nashville SC has won its last three matches vs. FC Dallas, outscoring the Texas side 8-1 in that span

Dallas ranks third in MLS with three goals, all inside the penalty area and from open play.

Nashville SC has faced FC Dallas eight times across all competitions, making them Nashville’s most frequently faced Western Conference opponent.

Dallas sits fifth in total goal involvements with seven.

Dallas has generated 13 shots, the 9th-highest total in MLS.

Dallas ranks 12th in xG with 1.48.

Dallas is 10th in aerial challenges won with 14

Michael Collodi made five saves in matchday one, it was the fourth most across MLS.

Louicius Deedson recorded the fastest Dallas speed this season at 34.04 kph (21.15 mph).

Logan Farrington’s 10th career goal on Feb. 21 makes him the fastest — and only — player drafted in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft to score 10 goals.

Petar Musa’s brace (35th and 36th goals) on Feb. 21 tied Blas Pérez (36) for the fourth most in club history.

Petar Musa leads MLS in shot efficiency with 1.7 xG efficiency.

Shaq Moore played in his 100th MLS match last weekend.

Bryan Acosta (NSH) played for FC Dallas (2019-21)

Matthew Corcoran (NSH) was a member of FC Dallas’ Academy (2019-22)

Shaq Moore (DAL) played for Nashville SC (2022-24)

FC Dallas Homegrown Malachi Molina is on loan to Nashville SC, who then loaned him to their Next Pro team, Huntsville City FC.

With his three goal contributions versus New England, Warren Madrigal became the first player in Nashville SC history to record a multipoint match in his first MLS game and the second player in NSC

history to record a goal and a goal contribution of any kind in his league debut (also,