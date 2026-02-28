FC Dallas vs Nashville SC, Feb. 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“After they tied it 1-1 and 2-2, our attitude was, ‘Not tonight. We will find a way.’ I like that about this group.”FC Dallas Head Coach Erix Quill
Tied for 1st in the West FC Dallas (1-0-0, 3 points) continues its home-heavy start to the season as they host tied for 1st in the East Nashville SC (1-0-0, 3 points) on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium. The kick is set for 7:30 pm CT.
Happy birthday to Coach Eric Quill and Head of Soccer Operations Andre Zanotta.
The first 5,000 fans who enter Toyota Stadium for Saturday’s match will receive an FC Dallas-branded yard flag (flag pole not included).
Broadcast Info
TV: AppleTV
– Apple TV English: Tony Husband, Ross Smith
– Apple TV Spanish: Raul Guzman
– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale
MLS Injury/Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
Jonathan Sirois – Head (Questionable)
Christian Cappis – Leg (Questionable)
Nashville SC
Charles-Emile Brunet – Illness (Questionable)
Sam Surridge – Illness (Questionable)
Xavier Valdez – Illnes (Questionable)
FC Dallas Lineup Prediction
Coach Eric Quill only has a couple of limitations on his selection. Jonathan Sirois got his visa, but now has a knock from training. Christian Cappis, we were told, was fine after the last game, but apparently is now *not * fine. Maybe he picked up something in training?
So out of a sense of long-term protection of Cappis, arguably FCD’s most important player, I’ve penciled in Patrickson Delgado to start in his spot.
Bench Prediction
Brooks Thompson
Anderson Julio
Nolan Norris
Ran Binyamin
Sam Sarver
Louicius Deedson
Lalas Abubakar
Christian Cappis
Joaquín Valiente
MLS Kit Assignments
Officials
- REFEREE: Sergii Boiko
- ASSISTANT REFEREES: Ian McKay, Ben Pilgrim
- 4TH OFFICIAL: Rubiel Vazquez
- VAR: Geoff Gamble
- AVAR: Joshua Patlak
More Game Info
- FCD vs. NSH all-time: 2-4-1 (4 goals scored, 10 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. NSH home: 1-1-2 (3 goals scored, 3 goals conceded)
Earlier this week, Nashville beat Atlético Ottawa 5-0 at GEODIS Park to win its Concacaf Champions Cup
Round One Series 7-0 on aggregate and will face Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16.
Last week, Dallas scored two goals in a first-half home season opener for the first time since March 3, 2014.
Nashville SC earned its first-ever MLS win on Aug. 12, 2020, against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium
FCD is on a six-game home streak without a loss across all competitions.
Nashville SC has won its last three matches vs. FC Dallas, outscoring the Texas side 8-1 in that span
Dallas ranks third in MLS with three goals, all inside the penalty area and from open play.
Nashville SC has faced FC Dallas eight times across all competitions, making them Nashville’s most frequently faced Western Conference opponent.
Dallas sits fifth in total goal involvements with seven.
Dallas has generated 13 shots, the 9th-highest total in MLS.
Dallas ranks 12th in xG with 1.48.
Dallas is 10th in aerial challenges won with 14
Michael Collodi made five saves in matchday one, it was the fourth most across MLS.
Louicius Deedson recorded the fastest Dallas speed this season at 34.04 kph (21.15 mph).
Logan Farrington’s 10th career goal on Feb. 21 makes him the fastest — and only — player drafted in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft to score 10 goals.
Petar Musa’s brace (35th and 36th goals) on Feb. 21 tied Blas Pérez (36) for the fourth most in club history.
Petar Musa leads MLS in shot efficiency with 1.7 xG efficiency.
Shaq Moore played in his 100th MLS match last weekend.
Bryan Acosta (NSH) played for FC Dallas (2019-21)
Matthew Corcoran (NSH) was a member of FC Dallas’ Academy (2019-22)
Shaq Moore (DAL) played for Nashville SC (2022-24)
FC Dallas Homegrown Malachi Molina is on loan to Nashville SC, who then loaned him to their Next Pro team, Huntsville City FC.
With his three goal contributions versus New England, Warren Madrigal became the first player in Nashville SC history to record a multipoint match in his first MLS game and the second player in NSC history to record a goal and a goal contribution of any kind in his league debut.
history to record a goal and a goal contribution of any kind in his league debut (also,