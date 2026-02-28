North Texas SC signs FCD Academy product Jonah Gibson

North Texas SC has signed FC Dallas Academy defender Jonah Gibson to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract. Gibson is the 15th player in the FC Dallas Academy to sign a professional contract with NorthTexas SC.

“Jonah has a high ceiling and has the potential to go to the very top,” North Texas SC head coach John Gall said. “He is coachable and has a tremendous work ethic. We are thrilled he is in our environment, and we are looking forward to seeing his growth and progression as a young professional.”

Gibson joined the FC Dallas Academy in July 2023. On July 21, 2024, Gibson made his debut with North Texas SC against Houston Dynamo 2.

Gibson was committed to Wake Forest to play college soccer this Fall.

Transaction

Full Name: Jonah Gibson

Connect with Jonah: Instagram

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: April 8, 2008 (18)

Hometown: Arlington, Texas

Nationality: American

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 175

Last Club: FC Dallas Academy

Transaction: NTSC signs Jonah Gibson to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2026 regular season.