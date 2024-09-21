FC Dallas vs LAFC – game info and lineup prediction

Ok, this is it, crunch time. With 5 games left, FC Dallas probably needs 4 wins to get a playoff spot. It’s put up or shut up time.

11th in the West FC Dallas (34 points, 9-13-7) hosts 3rd in the West LAFC (49 points, 14-7-7) at Toyota Stadium on Saturday evening at 7:30 pm CT.

As pointed out by Dan Crooke on the latest episode of 3rd Degree the Podcsat, LAFC has, amazingly, not won a league game since July 20th against Seattle.

LAFC clinches a playoff spot if they win at FCD. They also play in the 2024 US Open Cup final next Wednesday, so perhaps they might look past FCD and do some rotation.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Apple TV English: Tyler Terens, Kyndra de St Aubin

Apple TV Spanish: Pablo Ramirez, Jesus Bracamontes

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 7 pm CT with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Jimmy Venegas.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Geovane Jesus (knee)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

OUT: Liam Fraser (upper leg)

QUESTIONABLE: Show Cafumana (knee)

LAFC

OUT: Lorenzo Dellavalle (Knee)

OUT: Jesus Murillo – (Knee)

OUT: Cristian Olivera – (Leg)

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD

DAL – Asier Illarramendi

LAFC – Sergi Palencia

FCD Lineup Prediction

It seems probable at this point that Interim Coach Peter Luccin will continue with this 3-4-3. Every game is, pretty much, a must-win. So there shouldn’t be any rotation at this point.

With Show Cafumana questionable, I’ll slot Sebastian Lletget into the middle next to Asier Illarramendi. At least with Ruan probably good to go, Lletget won’t have to spend the game coving for Paul Arriola at right wingback.

Since Alan Velasco seems to have come through half a game unscathed, let’s give him the start. I would assume Tsiki Ntsabeleng will take a spot if Vleasco isn’t deemed to be ready.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs LAFC on Sept 21, 2024.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Sam Junqua

Ema Twumasi

Show Cafumana

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Omar Gonzalez

Bernard Kamungo

Logan Farrington

Patrickson Delgado

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs LAFC, Sept 21, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Alexis Da Silva

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Cameron Blanchard, Adam Garner

4TH OFFICIAL: Rubiel Vazquez

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

ASSISTANT VAR: Robert Schaap

More Game Info

FCD record: 9-13-7 (34 points, 11th in West)

9-13-7 (34 points, 11th in West) LAFC record : 14-7-7 (49 points, 3rd in West)

: 14-7-7 (49 points, 3rd in West) FCD vs. LAFC all-time : 3-6-2 (12 goals scored, 17 goals conceded)

: 3-6-2 (12 goals scored, 17 goals conceded) FCD vs. LAFC home: 3-1-1 (9 goals scored, 6 goals conceded)

Dallas is 3-10-3 when conceding first.

If LAFC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo gets his 50th win at FC Dallas in his 97th game, it would tie the fastest that a coach reached 50 wins in MLS’s ties era – aka since 2000 – (Tata Martino).

FC Dallas is 6-5-2 in MLS play and 6-8-2 in all competitions under interim head coach Peter Luccin.

Ruan has covered 160.92 miles (258.99 km), the most by an FC Dallas player this season.

FC Dallas has a record of 1-6-1 when trailing at halftime.

FC Dallas is unbeaten in their last 19 MLS matches when leading at half-time (W13, D6) dating back to May 19, 2022.

Denis Bouanga is one of five MLS players with 25 or more goal involvements this season, joining Luciano Acosta, Cristian Arango, Lionel Messi, and Evander.

Denis Bouanga has 24 goals and 14 assists in all competitions. He has scored or assisted on over 48.7% of LAFC’s 78 goals scored in all competitions in 2024.

LAFC is 5-1-2 on the road since May 4.

Maarten Paes ranks third overall in MLS in saves made with 111.

Sebastian Lletget has assisted seven in the last eight games.

No team in MLS was saved by the post or crossbar more often than FC Dallas (14 times).

Since June 15, Mateusz Bogusz has 11 goals and five assists.

Petar Musa ranks 16th across MLS in xG (10.41) and the highest on FC Dallas.

FC Dallas Single Season Goals Record

Player Season Goals Jason Kries 1999 18 Kenny Cooper 2008 18 Jesus Ferreira 2022 18 Jeff Cunningham 2009 17 Ariel Graziani 2000 15 Petar Musa 2024 14