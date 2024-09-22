FC Dallas sees off LAFC 3-1

FC Dallas capitalized on rotation in the LAFC lineup to put in one of the best attacking displays of the season. Three of FC Dallas’ 2024 signings produced the goals to deliver the team’s largest win over the team that finished runners-up in both MLS Cup and Concacaf Champions League last year.

“This victory will help us gain more momentum for the final games of the season,” said FC Dallas Interim Head Coach, Peter Luccin. “Our goal is to make the playoffs, and we will not give up. We will play every game like a final and finish the season strong.”

For the first time, Peter Luccin was able to name a front three consisting of the Burn’s designated players as Alan Velasco started his first game of 2024.

Behind them, Patrickson Delgado got his first minutes of the month in the center with Asier Illarramendi. Ruan and Paul Arriola picked up the start at the wing back positions.

Omar Gonzalez replaced Nkosi Tafari in the center of defense with Marco Farfan and Sebastien Ibeagha. As always, Maarten Paes in goal.

On the LAFC side of things, only four players kept the start from their draw with Austin. With the Open Cup final on Wednesday Giroud, Bouanga, and Bogusz dropped to the bench, but there was a start for former FC Dallas man Ryan Hollingshead.

A sign of things to come came in the 13th minute. Jesus Ferreira laid a ball into the path of Petar Musa. The club record signing chipped it for the run of Alan Velasco in behind the defense. Maxime Chanot did well to push Velasco out wide to force him into a comfortably saved shot.

How Dallas didn’t take the lead 11 minutes later is anyone’s guess. Musa sent Ferreira clean through on goal. Ferreira slowed up letting Omar Ocampos catch up to him. Thomas Hasal managed to deflect Ferreira’s initial shot on to the post, then with a seemingly open net, the Homegrown smashed the rebound high into the former Beer Garden.

Musa took matters into his own hands in the 28th to give FC Dallas the lead. The Croatian striker intercepted a pass by Eddie Segura 30-yards out, took a couple of touches and shot low from outside the area for his 15th league goal for the Huntsmen.

The Moose went down with a leg injury soon after. He soldiered on for another ten minutes but needed to be replaced by Logan Farrington before the break. Luccin stated that Musa should be available to play next week after a knee-to-knee collision that was more painful than anything.

LAFC hadn’t troubled Dallas through the first half until Nathan Ordaz forced Maarten Paes into a close range stop in the 43rd minute, parrying to the center of his six-yard box. As Marco Farfan cleared the loose ball away, the linesman’s flag let Dallas off.

Five minutes into the second half Jesus Ferreira once again saw a shot saved, but this time he tucked away the follow up. Unfortunately for the FCD forward, he’d just strayed offside before receiving the pass from Velasco.

LAFC brought in their big guns just before the hour with Olivier Giroud and Denis Bouanga subbing in. It didn’t immediately work for the visitors as FC Dallas doubled the lead. Ferreira made a run down the right before a big switch to Paul Arriola. The captain played forward to Logan Farrington, who cut back for Patrickson Delgado to smash a low shot beyond Hasal.

Farrington upgraded his spot on the score sheet in the 62nd minute with a goal of his own. Ferreira, on another excursion down the right, exchanged passes with Velasco before curling a low ball in behind the LAFC defense for Farrington to pounce on.

Steve Cherundolo brought on Aaron Long in an attempt to shore up his back line. Peter Luccin reacted in the 68th minute, replacing Ruan and Alan Velasco with Sam Junqua and Sebastian Lletget.

Maarten Paes had one of his moments in the 79th minute. After a poor goal kick was intercepted by LAFC, Denis Bouanga worked the ball to Lewis O’Brien, resulting in a spectacular reaction stop.

The visitors pulled a goal back in the 86th minute. Patrickson Delgado tried to get in the way of an Eduard Atuesta, but could only deflect the shot past Paes. That would be Delgado’s last action in the game, as he was replaced by Tsiki Ntsabeleng. Nkosi Tafari came in for Omar Gonzalez to ride out the final minutes of an important win for the team’s slim playoff hopes.

FC Dallas overtakes Austin, who lost to Houston. Minnesota won a weather-delayed game to keep the gap to the final play-in spot at five points.

Coach spoke after the game of his excitement for next week’s return to Toyota Stadium where he’ll line up against mentor and FC Dallas legend, Oscar Pareja. Papi’s Orlando plays FCD on Saturday at 7:30pm.