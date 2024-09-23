North Texas SC clinches Western Conference with late win over Austin FC

A stoppage-time winner from Diego Garcia lifted North Texas SC to an exciting win over Austin FC 2 clinching their division title and home-field advantage in the Western Conference Playoffs.

“The boys fought till the end, that is why we got the three points” Midfielder Diego Garcia summarized his team’s hard work in earning the win on the night.

The Game

Nico Gordon captained the side, with Carl Sainte on the left side of the back three of the defense and Nolan Norris moved into the midfield. Nico Carrera returns to the North Texas net in place of Michael Collodi. Pedrinho started as the central striker up top, with a rare occasion of neither Scott brother in the starting XI

Derby Ready 🤠



🫡 Gordon wearing the armband

🔙 Sainté joins the lineup

🧤 La Muralla in net



Kickoff in an hour on https://t.co/afOthoUJB3 pic.twitter.com/rhMHB0BEhx — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) September 22, 2024

North Texas’ first threatening attack came in the 12th minute, a blistering counterattack following an Austin corner that was cut out just before a far-post tap-in.

Pedrinho opened the scoring with a well-placed free kick in the 22nd minute, over the wall to beat the keeper to his right.

Pedrinho strikes first 💥



Pedrinho opens scoring tonight with a free kick! pic.twitter.com/bxqK3N5iaO — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) September 23, 2024

Pedrinho nearly doubled his score and showed some prowess in his central role, as he received a beautiful through ball and slipped his shot near post but the keeper was quick to it.

Carrera came up big in the 41st minute, with a diving stop to keep Austin off the scoreboard.

North Texas went into the halftime break with a one-goal lead.



Antonio Carrera had another massive stop, this time in the 62nd minute after Amet Korca gets the ball stuck under his feet inside his own box.

Nolan Norris nearly doubled the home side’s advantage on the 65th minute mark, with a powerful strike that pings off the outside of the post.

Austin equalized in the 83rd minute, as the North Texas back line was caught out by a run in behind and a powerful finish past Carrera.

A 90th minute sliding block from Korca kept the game within reach for North Texas.

Diego Garcia nearly scored the game winner in second minute of stoppage time after a beautiful turn inside the box, but his shot missed the target.

A close call for NTSC four minutes into stoppage time, Carl Sainte and an Austin attacker tangled legs in the North Texas 18-Yard box, with the ensuing call going against Austin.

Seconds later, another potential penalty call happened on the other end, with Pedrinho dribbing around a defender and the keeper, but a diving arm from the keeper collapsed Pedrinho but smothered the ball.

Pedrinho picked up a pass on the edge of the midfield circle, shrugged off a defender and laced a through ball into the oath of Diego Garcia, who slammed home the 90+7 minute winner to seal all three points for North Texas.

OH MY DIEGOOOO!!! 🙇🙇🙇



We are still in awe from this beauty from Diego Garcia!! pic.twitter.com/pY1fIA1X4T — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) September 23, 2024

The three points sealed the Western Conference for North Texas, as they will enter the MLS Next Pro playoffs as the one-seed in the west!

Quotes and Takeaways

North Texas had to dig deep and win a lot of midfield battles to earn the three points on the night. Plenty of hard work from Norris, Garcia, Sainte, and Korca aided the team on the night.

“We didnt play a perfect game… but the fight that the boys put in the game from the first minute to the last was fantastic” Interim Head Coach Michel Garbini said of his team’s performance after the match.

Michel praised the team’s substitutions on the night, “the guys who came in raised the level and the energy for the team, and that is what we want.”

KINGS OF THE WEST 👑 pic.twitter.com/2JgAq2TnzQ — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) September 23, 2024

“I am very happy and very emotional; these are the things you dream of as a kid” Midfielder Diego Garcia said on his game winning goal, “a big win over our rivals.”