FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy – game info and lineup prediction

We didn’t lose the game; we just ran out of time. Vince Lombardi

10th in the West FC Dallas (38 points, 9-11-11) hosts 15th in the West LA Galaxy (24 points, 5-17-9) at Toyota Stadium at 3:30 pm on Saturday.

It’s starting to look like it’s going to take more than 42 points, so likely FCD needs to win 2 of 3. And since their season final is at Vancouver, Los Toros really need to sweep these next two against the last place Gals.

Before the game should be the Matt Hedges retirement ceremony.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV and MLS Season Pass

– Apple TV English: Neil Sika, Lloyd Sam

– Apple TV Spanish: Erasmo Provenza, Ivan Kasanzew

– Dallas Audio (& FCD ap): Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Jake Jackson – Upper Leg (Questionable)

Sebastian Lletget – Upper Leg (Out)

Nolan Norris – International Duty (Out)

Suspended on next yellow: Petar Musa, Ramiro

Suspended after two yellows: Kaick, Patrickson Delgado. Eric Quill, Drew Keeshan, Michel Garbini

LA Galaxy

Emiro Garces – Suspended (Out)

Riqui Puig – Knee (Out)

Christian Ramirez – Lower Body (Out)

Marco Reus – Lower Body (Out)

Lucas Sanabria – Lower Body (Out)

Maya Yoshida – Ankle (Out)

Gabriel Pec – Lower Body (Questionable)

Suspended on next yellow: Isaiah Parente, Lucas Sanabria

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Is Coach Eric Quill playing games again, or do we trust the injury report? With Jacob Jackson suddenly questionable and Patrick Kluivert saying Maarten Paes would “play” his name game with this team…. I’m penciling in Paes. It would just as easily be Jackson. Or Michael Collodi, for that matter. You pick.

Nothing else should change.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Diego Garcia

Louicius Deedson

Paxton Pomykal

Lalas Abubakar

Josh Torquato

Alvaro

Pedrinho

Anderson Julio

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025.

That’s an awful kit choice by MLS. Yes, yes, I know, the sponsor.

Officials

REFEREE: Sergii Boiko

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Adam Garner, Kevin Klinger

4TH OFFICIAL: Ricardo Montero Araya

VAR: Kevin Stott

More Game Info

FCD vs. LAG all-time : 34-36-13 (126 goals scored, 137 goals conceded)

: 34-36-13 (126 goals scored, 137 goals conceded) FCD vs. LAG home: 25-9-7 (77 goals scored, 53 goals conceded)

FCD is unbeaten in seven straight overall since Aug. 9.

Since 2021, Dallas is 6-1-1 against LA.

Dallas has scored in ten consecutive matches dating back to July 16.

Dallas is 4-6-0 in one-goal games.

LAG is 5-2-0 when leading at halftime and 0-10-5 when trailing.

Dallas is 3-9-7 when conceding first.

LAG is 5-3-1 when scoring first and 0-14-8 when they allow the 1st goal.

Current LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney made 58 appearances for FC Dallas from 2005-06.

Dallas is 2-4-4 when trailing at halftime.

Dallas has led at halftime in nine games, posting a 6-2-1 record.

Dallas ranks fifth in MLS in aerial challenges won (452) and is first in clearances (290).

FCD is 22nd in xG (47.74).

Dallas is tied for fifth in counterattack goals (7) and tied for 12th in goals from open play with 41.

Petar Musa has scored 33 goals in two seasons – the Most in club history over a two-season span.

Petar Musa‘s 17 goals scored in 2025 is tied for 5th best in MLS.

Bernard Kamungo and Anderson Julio lead the current Dallas roster with two goals each against LA.

For the Galaxy, Diego Fagundez has scored four times against Dallas.

Sebastien Ibeagha is eighth in MLS with 81 aerial challenges won. He is also tied for 11th in clearances (50).

FC Dallas Homegrown Edwin Cerillo was traded to the Galaxy in 2023. Current Galaxy left back John Nelson was drafted by FC Dallas in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.

FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget made his MLS debut with the LA Galaxy.

FC Dallas Single-Season Goals Record

Player Goals Season Jason Kreis 18 1999 Kenny Cooper 18 2008 Jesus Ferreira 18 2022 Jeff Cunningham 17 2009 Petar Musa 17 2025 Petar Musa 16 2024