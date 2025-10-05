Match Photos: Texoma FC vs AV Alta FC, October 2025

Texoma FC drew 1-1 with AV Alta FC on Saturday night at Sherman Bearcat Stadium, and while the Red Birds aren’t officially eliminated from the playoffs, they do sit in 13th, 7 points behind the 9th place team with just 3 games to play.

New photography contributor Beth Spicer was on hand to grab some pics for us. You can find her on Instagram.

Enjoy.

Texoma FC marches out to take on AV Alta, October 4, 2025. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Texoma Captain Jordan Chavez (12) shakes hands with the AV Alta captain prior to the coin flip, October 4, 2025. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Texoma Coach Adrian Forbes has a word with Brandon McManus (7) during the game against AV Alta, October 4, 2025. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Texoma’s TJ Baker (23) and Ozzie Ramos consider their options during the game against AV Alta, October 4, 2025. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Texoma’s Ajmeer Spengler (10) drives past a defender during the game against AV Alta, October 4, 2025. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Texoma’s Lamin Jawneh (30) pulls the trigger against AV Alta, October 4, 2025. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

A penalty or not a penalty? Texoma FC vs AV Alta, October 4, 2025. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

The referee intervenes, Texoma FC vs AV Alta, October 4, 2025. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Again, the referee gets involved, Texoma FC vs AV Alta, October 4, 2025. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Texoma’s Brayan Padilla (35) goes up for a header against AV Alta, October 4, 2025. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Texoma’s Ajmeer Spengler (10) waits to take a PK against AV Alta, October 4, 2025. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Texoma’s Ajmeer Spengler (10) celebrates with his teammates against AV Alta, October 4, 2025. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)