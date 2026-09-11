FC Dallas loans Jaidyn Contreras to Tigres UANL

FC Dallas has loaned Homegrown winger Jaidyn Contreras to Liga MX side Tigres UANL through June 30, 2027, with a club option to buy. The deal, which was first reported following the Concacaf U20 Championship, was completed prior to the close of the Secondary Transfer Window on Sept. 2, 2026.

Contreras signed his Homegrown contract on Jan. 6, 2026. He made his professional debut with North Texas SC on July 27, 2024, while still an Academy player, and won a title with NTSC later that season. From 2024-26 with North Texas SC, Contreras made 41 appearances, scored three goals, and recorded six assists.

The Houston native is eligible to represent the United States, Mexico, and Honduras. Most recently, Contreras helped lead the US to a second-place finish at the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Men’s Championship. He recorded a tournament high in assists (three) and was named to the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship Best XI.

With Honduras, Contreras has made four appearances and scored his first international goal on Dec. 7, 2025, against Cuba.

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas loans Homegrown winger Jaidyn Contreras to Tigres UANL through June 30, 2027, with a club option to buy.