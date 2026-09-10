North Texas SC signs William Gabriel on loan through the End of the NEXT Pro season

The reigning Liga MX U-21 Golden Boot winner joins North Texas after a season with Toluca FC

North Texas SC has acquired Brazilian/Mexican forward William Gabriel on loan from Liga MX side Toluca FC through the end of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. Gabriel will occupy an international roster slot. The deal was completed prior to the close of the Secondary Transfer Window on Sept. 2, 2026.

Gabriel joined the Toluca FC Academy in Jan. 2026 ahead of the Liga MX U-21 Clausura. With Los Diablos Rojos, Gabriel scored 12 goals in 15 appearances, winning the 2025-26 Clausura Golden Boot.

Gabriel started his professional career with CA Juventus SP U-17s, where he scored 10 goals in 18 appearances, before joining Barra FC U-20 and competing in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. Internationally,

Gabriel is eligible to represent Brazil and Mexico. Gabriel received his first Mexico U-20 training camp call-up this year.

TRANSACTION

Full Name: William Gabriel Barboza Silva

Connect with William: Instagram

Position: Striker

Date of Birth: Dec. 19, 2007 (18)

Birthplace: São Paulo, Brazil

Nationality: Mexico and Brazil

Height: 6’3”

Last Club: Toluca FC

3rd Degree Take

Brazilian, check. Goal-scoring 6’3″ striker? Nice. Mexico U20? Sounds intriguing.

But by the time he gets his visa, there’s only going to be one game left. Or maybe even none.

So there must be something else at play here. An extended tryout? A stash (loan) and sign (re-loan) to FCD next season? Otherwise, there’s little point.