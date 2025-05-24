FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders – game info and lineup prediction

“A little rain never hurt nobody.” M.L. Forman

11th in the West FC Dallas (16 points, 4-6-4) travels to the Northwest to face 6th in the West Seattle Sounders (20 points, 5-4-5) with a 2 pm CT kickoff at Lumen Field.

This is game 2 of a tough 3-game road stretch (including the Cup game in New York) with a brutal 4th home game on the back end.

How’s It Going

I was asked this week how 2025 compares to 2024 when Coach Nico Estevez was fired.

Through 13 games:

2024: 3-6-4, 13 points, -4 GD

2025: 4-5-4, 16 points, -7 GD

So Quill has one more win.

Estevez was fired in June at 3-8-5, 14 points after 16 games. Comparatively, that’s 3 games from now (and 1 more point)… so the end of this stretch will be a measuring point, of a kind.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Neil Sika, Lloyd Sam

– Apple TV Spanish: Jesus Acosta, N. Garcia

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Sam Hale, and Steve Davis.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Léo Chú – Knee (Out)

Geovane Jesus – Knee (Out)

Sebastian Lletget – Upper Leg (Out)

Enzo Newman – Knee (Out)

Luciano Acosta – Suspended

Seattle Sounders FC

Paul Arriola – Knee (Out)

Jordan Morris – Hamstring (Out)

Danny Musovski – Hip (Questionable)

Jackson Ragen – Hamstring (Questionable)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Lucho Acosta is suspended for this one – Pedrinho is the obvious swap – and Coach Eric Quill doesn’t have a lot of options to change things up.

Paxton Pomykal, I don’t think, is up for a start yet, nor is Marco Farfan. Léo Chú and Sebastian Lletget are hurt. Logan Farrington is, apparently, deemed Petar Musa’s backup.

Even though I don’t want to, I’ll predict a Sebastien Ibsagha back in for Lalas Abubakar. I’d rather Abubakar stay in.

3rd Degree XI prediction at Seattle Sounders, May 24, 2025.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Lalas Abubakar

Show Cafumana

Patrickson Delgado

Paxton Pomykal

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Logan Farrington

Marco Farfan

Tarik Scott

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders, May 24, 2025. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Allen Chapman

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Mike Nickerson, Nick Balcer

4TH OFFICIAL: Alexis Da Silva

VAR: Chris Penso

More Game Info

FCD vs. SEA all-time : 8-15-11 (35 goals scored, 50 goals conceded)

: 8-15-11 (35 goals scored, 50 goals conceded) FCD vs. SEA away: 1-11-4 (12 goals scored, 35 goals conceded)

FCD is 4-2-0 in games decided by one goal.

Seattle has yet to lose at home in any comp in 2025. (4-0-3)

Dallas is 2-4-3 when conceding first.

Seattle is 5th in MLS for total passes with 6,336.

Dallas is unbeaten in the last 23 MLS matches when leading at halftime (W17, D6) since May 19, 2022.

FCD is second in MLS in clearances with 127.

Dallas ranks 25th in xG across MLS with 16.82 xG.

Jesus Ferreira leads Seattle with 7 assists in all comps.

The Burn leads MLS alongside San Diego FC in counterattack goals (5).

Pedrinho is the third player with a goal and an assist off the bench in one game for FC Dallas in the last decade, joining Logan Farrington (twice) and Franco Jara.

53 career goals scored by Jesús Ferriera in MLS, second-most by a player before the age of 25 (Landon Donovan, 56).

FC Dallas was unbeaten through its first six road matches of the season, the longest such streak to begin a campaign in club history from February 22- May 3, 2025.

The leading goal scorer in MLS season action for FC Dallas versus Seattle is (current assistant coach) Michel with four goals scored.

Léo Chú has the fastest speed recorded for FC Dallas this season at 35.3 KPH/21.9 MPH, ranking No. 14 in MLS.

Sounders FC midfielder Albert Rusnák is just one goal away from becoming the second player in MLS history to record at least 25 goals and 25 assists with multiple clubs.

Osaze Urhoghide is fourth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 39.

36 key passes by Albert Rusnák this season, sixth in MLS

Shaq Moore is tied for 18th in MLS in clearances with 21.

When Seattle and Dallas meet on Saturday, it will mark the 47th time the two sides have faced off in the regular season and playoffs, the most meetings of any opponent for the Sounders.