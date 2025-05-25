Dallas Trinity suffers third consecutive loss with defeat at Fort Lauderdale

Dallas Trinity faced off against Fort Lauderdale United in their final away game of the regular season in a high stakes matchup with major playoff implications. With Brooklyn drawing Carolina earlier in the day, Dallas could have punched their ticket into the playoffs with a victory but missed on key opportunities and their second half performance wasn’t enough to mount a come back to earn a draw.

“It’s a tough result, but we’re not out. This week will be all about focus, hard work, and leaving everything out on the training pitch. We know what’s at stake and we’ll give it everything we’ve got to make our way into the playoffs.” Allie Thornton

The last time these two teams met in Fort Lauderdale was on December 1st with Trinity falling 0-1. Fort Lauderdale has struggled at home since the start of the spring season, earning only 1 win in their previous 6 home matches.

Pauline MacDonald went with a 3-5-2 formation. Hannah Davison was sidelined for the match, and Atty Palomo was listed as questionable. With these big setbacks, Macdonald moved Cyera Hintzen into left back.

From the very start, Fort Lauderdale had all the early momentum. Dallas’s defense committed several early mistakes, with their backline looking shaky and vulnerable. Fort Lauderdale had three corner kicks in just the first seven minutes of the game, with one coming dangerously close to a goal. However, that effort clipped the top of the crossbar, landed back into the box, and required a big defensive play from Dallas’s backline to clear it out.

Dallas’s first realistic chance came in the 24th minute after Chioma Ubogagu’s cross earned Trinity a corner kick. Jenna Walker’s delivery found Tamara Bolt, whose header went wide right. Dallas’s offense struggled in the first 30 minutes of the match, unable to register a shot until the 33rd minute.

Fort Lauderdale broke through in the 26th minute when Sh’Nia Gordon made a hard cut and found a wide-open Kiara Locklear, who slotted in the go-ahead goal. Locklear gave Dallas another scare in the 29th minute when Sealey Strawn was dispossessed in midfield.

Dallas’s offense started to show signs of life in the final five minutes of the half. Bolt missed a wide open net in the 40th minute after Ubogugo delivered a beautiful low cross into the box. Hintzen took a shot from distance in the 42nd minute and a minute later, Dallas earned a corner kick which didn’t lead to anything. In the final minute of the half, Ubogagu’s free kick on goal was comfortably caught by Fort Lauderdale’s goalkeeper.

Neither side made changes to start the second half, but Dallas’s offense started applying pressure with Ubogagu and Bolt leading the attacking surge.

Locklear continued to be a major threat to Dallas’s backline. A poor giveaway from Dallas in the 55th minute gave Locklear a clean look, but her shot went wide. Three minutes later, Locklear got another chance but was denied thanks to Madison White.

Dallas’s offense would continue to push, hoping to find an equalizer and walk away with at least a point. Strawn was fouled hard outside the box, setting up Ubogagu for a free kick but her shot flew high over the crossbar.

Dallas made their first substitution in the 68th minute after Bolt was sandwiched between two Fort Lauderdale defenders and limped off the field. She was replaced by Enzi Broussard, marking just her 7th league appearance and her first of the spring campaign.

Shortly after the sub, Camryn Lancaster played a superb pass to Allie Thornton whose found Strawn right in front of the goal. It was a golden opportunity for Dallas to equalize and earn Strawn her 5th goal of the season but her shot soared over the goal.

In the 75th minute, MacDonald made her second change, bringing on Gracie Brian for Deborah Abiodun. Shortly after, Jenna Walker was beaten by her mark, but Hintzen stepped up and bailed out the defense. MacDonald brought on Shadia Nankya for Lancaster in the 81st, making this just her second appearance for Dallas Trinity. One minute later, Ubogagu delivered yet another free kick into the box, connecting with Amber Brooks, whose header looked like it might find its way into the back of the net but hit the back of the crossbar and over the line.

Dallas continued to press, aware of just how vital getting 1 point would help their playoff chances. Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale was trying to kill as much clock as possible to walk away with a win.

Dallas generated a few late chances, including a corner in the 85th minute, however, Walker was ruled offside on the attempt. In the 87th minute, Brian mis-controlled a pass, allowing Locklear to take a shot that forced White to make finger tip save. Dallas’s final chance came in the 90th minute, once again from a Ubogagu free kick. Her cross found Brian but her header missed her target entirely.

“I’m proud of the fight shown tonight by the team. We didn’t get the result we wanted, but we still control our own destiny. A win next week gets us into the postseason and we’ll be ready.” Trinity Coach Pauline MacDonald

Two spots for the playoffs remain. Dallas, Spokane and Fort Lauderdale are all hoping to make it to the inaugural USL Super League playoffs. Dallas are still in control of their own destiny but can no longer clinch second place and gain home field advantage after Tampa Bay win over DC Power earlier today. To advance, Trinity must win their final match against Carolina on May 31. A draw or loss will end their playoff hopes.

Their final match will be played at home on May 31st at the Cotton Bowl at 7 PM Central.