Texoma FC secures second straight win, takes 3 points off Greenville Triumph

Texoma FC secured their second win in club history with a positive result against Greenville Triumph that came from a 96th-minute winner from Teddy Baker.

Texoma manager Adrian Forbes fielded the same starting XI that acquired 3 points last week. Texoma was set up in a 4-2-3-1 primarily.

However, in the 22nd minute John Paul Jordan II had to exit the field due to injury and made way for the lone goal scorer, Teddy Baker. After Baker came on, Texoma sat in a single pivot 4-3-3 with Ozzie Ramos manning the single pivot.

The first half was all Texoma, Texoma recorded 8 shots while keeping Greenville to only one. Texoma’s first chance of the match came in the 13th minute when they had a free kick on the outside of the box after Greenville’s keeper handled the ball outside his 18.

Texoma keeper Javier Garcia had a relatively quiet first half and was not called into action until the 46th minute when he gathered a cross.

The game was 0-0 going into halftime and neither manager made halftime changes.

During the 57th minute William Perkins came on for Davey Mason and Luke McCormick came on for Maciej Bortniczuk.

Ten minutes later Donald Benamna came on for Preston Kilwein. After this substitution, Perkins slid to left back.

The match looked to be heading to a 0-0 draw after 9 minutes was added on to the 90. But, in the 96th minute, Baker scored off a corner to secure all 3 points for Texoma.

Positive takeaway: Texoma is doing more with less possession. At the beginning of the season, Texoma was a possession heavy side. However, the last few weeks we have seen a major change in possession. Here is Texoma’s possession by percentage each match this season:

Possession Result 62% 1-2 Loss 62% 0-2 Loss 56% 1-3 Loss 53% 0-3 Loss 45% 1-4 Loss 32% 1-1 Draw 31% 0-0 Draw (Lost PKs) 44% 3-4 Loss (95th minute PK) 34% 0-0 Draw 38% 2-1 Win 47% 1-0 Win