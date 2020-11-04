FC Dallas at Nashville SC – game day info and lineup prediction

Sixth-place FC Dallas (8-5-7, 31 points) visits seventh-place Nashville SC (7-6-8, 29 points) on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 PM CT.
It’s the fourth and final meeting between the teams this season.
Game Info
Lineup Prediction
You remember last game when I talked about a coach preaching results and good play? How a lineup playing well tends to keep their spots?
Well, that’s still true.
So yes, I’m again saying Bressan and Jesus Ferreira should keep their starting spot. So yes, again, Reto Ziegler will be on the bench and Andres Ricaurte will again be the linking-8.
Nkosi Burgess and Eddie Munjoma cleared quarantine after their North Texas SC run but I don’t anticipate either on the bench. Santiago Mosquera returned last game. Thomas Roberts is out of the country for a trial.
Bench Prediction:
Phelipe
Santiago Mosquera
Johnny Nelson
Brandon Servania
Reto Ziegler
Tanner Tessmann
Ricardo Pepi
Edwin Cerrillo
Ema Twumasi
On with the show…
More Game Info, Stats, and Bits
FC Dallas is currently in sixth place in the Western Conference with 1.55 points per game (ppg), the metric which will decide playoff seeding instead of overall points. If Dallas is able to leapfrog LAFC (1.55 ppg) and Minnesota United (1.58 ppg) to finish in fourth place, the team would clinch a home playoff game instead of going on the road in the first round.
Newcomer Franco Jara is on track to be FC Dallas’ top scorer for the 2020 season. Jara has found the net in each of Dallas’ last two games and will look to increase his tally with two games remaining. Last season, Jesús Ferreira finished as FCD’s leading scorer with eight goals.
FC Dallas’ all-time record against Nashville is 0-2-1 (0 goals for, 4 against). FCD traveled to face the expansion side on October 20, falling 3-0 in its first-ever trip to Nissan Stadium. Wednesday’s game will be the fourth and final time the teams face off this regular season.
Nashville SC is one of two expansion teams that joined MLS beginning with the 2020 season. The club is currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 29 points and has clinched a berth to the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
FC Dallas
- Injury Report:
- OUT: Paxton Pomykal (M) – hip injury
- OUT: Bryan Acosta (M) – undisclosed injury (hamstring IIRC)
- Suspended: None
- Suspended after next caution: Bressan (D), Thiago Santos (M)
- Suspended After Two Yellow Cards: Reto Ziegler, Franco Jara
- International duty: None
Nashville SC
- Injury Report:
- OUT: Ken Tribbett (D) – calf injury
- OUT: David Accam (M) – undisclosed injury
- OUT: Dom Badji (M) – undisclosed injury
- OUT: Abu Danladi (F) – undisclosed injury
- Suspended: None
- Suspended after next caution: None
- Suspended After Two Yellow Cards: Anibal Godoy, Daniel Lovitz
- International duty: None
Series Matchup at Nashville SC
- This is the first all-time meeting between Nashville SC and FC Dallas at Nissan Stadium.
Officials
- Referee: Marcos de Oliveira
- Assistant Referees: Andrew Bigelow, Brooke Mayo
- 4th Official: Robert Sibiga
- VAR: Drew Fischer
Team Leaders
NASHVILLE SC
G: 4 Rios
A: 4 Leal/McCarty
SHT: 38 Leal
SOG: 18 Leal
FC: 29 Leal
FS: 44 Godoy
OF: 7 Badji
C: 6 Lovitz
E: 1 Johnston
FC DALLAS
G: 7 Jara
A: 3 Barrios
SHT: 34 Jara
SOG: 19 Jara
FC: 40 Thiago Santos
FS: 41 Thiago Santos
OF: 11 Jara
C: 7 Thiago Santos
E: 1 Acosta
CURRENT NASHVILLE SC GOALS
VS. FC DALLAS
David Accam – 3
Dominique Badji – 2
Jalil Anibaba – 1
Randall Leal – 1
Jhonder Cadiz – 1
Abu Danladi – 1
Daniel Rios – 1
CURRENT FC DALLAS GOALS
VS. NASHVILLE SC
None
Season Goal Leaders
|Nashville SC
|FC Dallas
|Daniel Ríos
|4
|Franco Jara
|7
|Randall Leal
|3
|Santiago Mosquera
|4
|Hany Mukhtar
|3
|Ryan Hollingshead
|3
|Walker Zimmerman
|3
|Fabrice-Jean Picault
|3
Season Stats
|Nashville SC
|FC Dallas
|21
|Games Played
|20
|7
|Wins
|8
|6
|Losses
|5
|8
|Draws
|7
|21
|Goals
|27
|19
|Goals Conceded
|21
|195
|Shots
|189
|88
|Shots on Target
|94
|282
|Fouls committed
|236
|240
|Fouls suffered
|253
|24
|Offside
|28
|92
|Corners
|99
Since returning to play on Aug. 12, Nashville SC is unbeaten at Nissan Stadium, owning a 4W-0L-5D record. In those nine matches, Nashville has outscored their opponents 13-6.
Nashville owns a record of 7-W-2L-3D when scoring the first goal of the match.
MLS ALL-TIME LEADER IN GAMES PLAYED
OTFIELD PLAYERS[REGULAR SEASON]
No. Player GP
- Brad Davis 392
- Drew Moor 387
- Dax McCarty 381
(All three players listed were traded away by FC Dallas.)
MLS ALL-TIME LEADER IN MINUTES PLAYED
OUTFIELD PLAYERS[REGULAR SEASON]
No. Player Minutes Played
- Bobby Boswell 32,222
- Dax McCarty 30,914
This season, FC Dallas is tied for 16th in the league with 27 goals in 20
matches while Nashville is 25th with 21 goals in 21 matches, including 14
goals scored at home.
Ryan Hollingshead and Franco Jara are tied for fourth in the league along with 12 other players with three game-winning goals.
Michael Barrios is tied for fifth in the league along with eight other players with three game-winning assists.
FC Dallas is tied for fourth in the league and first in the Western Conference
with 21 goals conceded (1.05 GAA).
Nashville SC is second in the league with 19 goals allowed in 21 matches (0.90 GAA) and have only conceded eight goals at home.
FC Dallas (8-5-7) has a 0.889 winning percentage (7-0-2 record) when scoring the first goal of the match and a 1-5-1 record (0.214 winning percentage) when conceding the first goal in 2020.
FCD’s Jimmy Maurer is tied for fourth in the league, along with Nashville’s
Joe Willis, with a 0.90 goals against average (GAA).
Maurer ranks first among goalkeepers with more than 10 appearances with a 79.7 saves percentage, saving 51 out of 64 shots faced, and has recorded six shutouts this season (tied for fifth in the league).
Willis has appeared in all 21 matches for Nashville and is tied for fourth in the league in appearances, starts and minutes played. He leads the league with nine shutouts and is sixth in the league with 62 saves.
FC Dallas and Nashville SC have a 4-3-0 record and 0.571 winning percentage in games decided by one goal.
Since 2015, FCD is 71-5-17 when scoring first.
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.898 winning percentage and 73-3-12 when
scoring at least two goals.
MLS ROAD WINS
- LA Galaxy — 126
- Sporting Kansas City — 111
- New York Red Bulls — 110
- Columbus Crew SC — 110
- D.C. United — 110
- FC Dallas — 107
50 FC DALLAS STARTS
Jesús Ferreira (40)
ASSISTS
Jason Kreis — 65
Oscar Pareja — 47
Michael Barrios — 44
Mauro Diaz — 44