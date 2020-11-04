Justin Che named to 2020 USL-1 All-League First Team

FC Dallas’ newest Homegrown signing, Justin Che, has been named to the USL League One All-League First Team. The USL-1 First Team is a collection of the league’s 11 top performers as voted on by team technical staves and executives.

Che, 16, started all 16 of North Texas games and led the team in minutes played (1,427), clearances (39), blocks (10), duels (148), duels won (73), aerial duels (65), aerial duels won (34) and total passes (848) playing as a right back and center back.

FC Dallas clearly has made a big investment in Che with the heavy load at North Texas SC in 2020. Che projects to the MLS level or beyond and the Homegrown contract is a clear sign of the club’s belief. Che’s long term projection is as a center back.

Che – who has been a US Youth International – also has a German passport.

The 2020 USL League One All-League First Team. (Courtesy USL)

Arturo Rodriguez and Ronaldo Damus were named to the USL League One All-League First Team in 2019 winning the MVP, Young Player of the Year, Assist crown, and Golden Boot.