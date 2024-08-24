FC Dallas at DC United – game info and lineup prediction

I want you to put the word out there that we back up. – Stringer Bell (The Wire, 2006)

Feels like it’s been a bit, doesn’t it? FC Dallas last played against FC Juarez (a 2-0 but kicking) in a Leagues Cup game on July 31st. Their last regular season game (1-1 draw) was at New England back on July 20th. Their last win (3-1 over Austin FC) was on July 17th.

It feels good to be doing this bit again.

11th in the West FC Dallas (30 points, 8-11-6) travels to face 13th in the East DC United (26 points, 6-11-8) at Audi Field. Kickoff is at 6:30 CT against a team actually worse than FCD.

Dallas has still yet to win a road game this season in MLS play.

Broadcast Info

TV: Free on Apple TV

Apple TV English: Eric Krakauer, Jalil Anibaba

Apple TV Spanish: Jose Bauz, Diego Tabares

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 6 pm CT with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Jimmy Venegas.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Geovane Jesus (knee)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

OUT: Liam Fraser (leg)

DC United

OUT: Conner Antley (Knee)

OUT: Russell Canouse (Not Due to Injury)

OUT: Jackson Hopkins (Ankle)

OUT: Christopher McVey (Hip)

Suspended after next yellow card:

Paul Arriola (FCD)

Lucas Bartlett (DC)

FCD Lineup Prediction

The time off from Leagues Cup gave Interim Head Coach Peter Luccin time to get some serious tactical work in this team and it gave the club time to get healthy. Alan Velasco, Jesús Ferreira, Asier Illarramendi, Sebastian Lletget and Patrickson Delgado are all back.

My expectation is that Ferreira, Lletget, and Illarramendi all walk right back into the lineup. There’s a chance Delgado could do the same, but Coach Luccin quite likes Tsiki Ntsabeleng so I think the latter holds down the 10-position as Velasco (who hasn’t played since October 10th of last year) works his way back into the team.

There are also two newcomers who joined FCD in the summer window. Manuel “Show” Cafumana – won a 1-year loan from Maccabi Haifa – and Ruan – who FCD acquired in a really nice trade from CF Montreal. Of the two, I expect Ruan, who is in the middle of his MLS season form, to start.

Adding Ruan also allows Paul Arriola to slide back up to wing.

Tactically, I think Luccin prefers a 4-2-3-1 but the flexing hybrid he so loves. Ruan is perfect for that right back to wingback flex. Ruan will move up into the midfield with whichever wing is on that wide (they tend to flip-flop) playing more centrally to open space.

3rd Degree’s prediction for FCD at DC United, August 24, 2024.

Bench Prediction for Medium Rotation

Jimmy Maurer

Ema Twumasi

Alan Velasco

Sam Junqua

Show Cafumana

Bernard Kamungo

Carl Sanite

Patrickson Delgado

Logan Farrington

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kits assignments for DC vs FC Dallas. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Sergii Boiko

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Andrew Bigelow, Justin Howard

4TH OFFICIAL: Calin Radosav

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

ASSISTANT VAR: Jozef Batko

More Game Info

FCD vs. DCU all-time : 22-17-8 (79 goals scored, 79 goals conceded)

: 22-17-8 (79 goals scored, 79 goals conceded) FCD vs. DCU away: 10-1-0-5 (32 goals scored, 48 goals conceded)

FCD is 3-9-0 in games decided by one goal.



Dallas is 2-9-3 when conceding first.

25 of Dallas‘ 35 goals have been scored in the second half.

FC Dallas had a record of 1-5-1 when trailing at halftime.

No FC Dallas player has been sent off during the current campaign with a straight red card.

FC Dallas has yet to concede a goal from a free kick.

FC Dallas leads MLS in Aerial challenges won in ball control with 50.42%.

FC Dallas has yet to concede a goal from a free kick + FC Dallas leads MLS in goals conceded from set pieces percentage with 31.25% = Dallas sucks at defending balls into the box on set plays.

Petar Musa ranks 17th across MLS in xG (9.18) and the highest on FC Dallas.

Sebastian Lletget and Logan Farrington rank first in assists for FC Dallas with five.

Sam Junqua has covered 139.08 miles (223.84 km), the most by an FC Dallas player this season.

On average, Dallas has averaged 2.3 goals per game and allowed 1.6 under Luccin.

DC United is averaging 1.4 goals per match with 35 total goals scored; FC Dallas averaging 1.5 goals per match with 38 total goals scored.

Sebastian Lletget has made five assists in the last seven games.