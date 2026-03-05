FC Dallas 2026 Leagues Cup schedule announced

FC Dallas is taking part in the 2026 Leagues Cup, and while the schedule has been announced, two venues have not been.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|August 5
|vs Querétaro
|TB Confirmed US location
|August 8
|“at” Chivas
|TB Confirmed US location
|August 12
|at Toluca
|Estadio Nemesio Díez Riega
- Expanded interleague format returns following successful 2025 debut, featuring 54 LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups, including all of Phase One and Quarterfinals
- Matches to be played in Mexico for the first time with the top three ranked LIGA MX clubs hosting
- Top three finishers to qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the Leagues Cup champion advancing directly to the Round of 16
- All matches will air on Apple TV in over 100 countries and regions, with select matches also airing on TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS
FC Dallas All-Time Leagues Cup Record: 2-2-2
- July 21, 2023 – Group Stage Match 1: FC Dallas 2, Charlotte FC 2 (Cha wins 6-3 on PKs), Toyota Stadium
- July 25, 2023 – Group Stage Match 2: FC Dallas 3, Club Necaxa 0, Toyota Stadium
- Aug. 2, 2023 – Group Stage Match 3: FC Dallas 2, Mazatlán FC 1, Toyota Stadium
- Aug. 6, 2023 – Round of 16: FC Dallas 4, Inter Miami CF 4 (Inter Miami wins 9-7 on PKs), Toyota Stadium
- July 27, 2024 – Game 1: St. Louis CITY SC 2, FC Dallas 1, Energizer Park
- July 31, 2024 – Game 2: FC Dallas 0, FC Juárez 2, Toyota Stadium