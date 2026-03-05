Categories FC Dallas, Leagues Cup, Major League Soccer

FC Dallas 2026 Leagues Cup schedule announced

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas 2026 Leagues Cup schedule announced

FC Dallas is taking part in the 2026 Leagues Cup, and while the schedule has been announced, two venues have not been.

DateOpponentVenue
August 5vs QuerétaroTB Confirmed US location
August 8“at” ChivasTB Confirmed US location
August 12at TolucaEstadio Nemesio Díez Riega
Leagues Cup 2026 Regions. (Courtesy MLS)
Leagues Cup 2026 Regions. (Courtesy MLS)
  • Expanded interleague format returns following successful 2025 debut, featuring 54 LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups, including all of Phase One and Quarterfinals
  • Matches to be played in Mexico for the first time with the top three ranked LIGA MX clubs hosting
  • Top three finishers to qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the Leagues Cup champion advancing directly to the Round of 16
  • All matches will air on Apple TV in over 100 countries and regions, with select matches also airing on TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS

FC Dallas All-Time Leagues Cup Record: 2-2-2

  • July 21, 2023 – Group Stage Match 1: FC Dallas 2, Charlotte FC 2 (Cha wins 6-3 on PKs), Toyota Stadium
  • July 25, 2023 – Group Stage Match 2: FC Dallas 3, Club Necaxa 0, Toyota Stadium
  • Aug. 2, 2023 – Group Stage Match 3: FC Dallas 2, Mazatlán FC 1, Toyota Stadium
  • Aug. 6, 2023 – Round of 16: FC Dallas 4, Inter Miami CF 4 (Inter Miami wins 9-7 on PKs), Toyota Stadium
  • July 27, 2024 – Game 1: St. Louis CITY SC 2, FC Dallas 1, Energizer Park
  • July 31, 2024 – Game 2: FC Dallas 0, FC Juárez 2, Toyota Stadium
FC Dallas Leagues Cup 2026 schedule. (Courtesy FC Dallas)
FC Dallas Leagues Cup 2026 schedule. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *