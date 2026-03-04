Gracie Brian retires after two seasons with Dallas Trinity FC

Gracie Brian announced her retirement from professional soccer on Tuesday in a post on Instagram, closing out a career that brought her back to the city where it started.

“Ending my career with Dallas Trinity feels like the most beautiful story God could have written,” Brian wrote. “I dreamed of playing professionally, but I could have never imagined I’d get to do it in front of my friends and family, in the city I grew up in.”

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Gracie Brian (17) intercepts the ball in the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Brian, a Frisco, Texas native, attended Wakeland High School before playing five seasons at TCU, where she started all 101 appearances and recorded 35 goals and 27 assists. She earned first-team All-Big 12 honors three times and was a third-team All-American in 2023. Dallas Trinity signed her in June 2024 as the club’s seventh signing ahead of its inaugural season.

She made her professional debut in Trinity’s first-ever match — a 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay Sun FC on August 18, 2024 — and scored twice during the inaugural season, including the game-winning goal in a 3-2 comeback win over Lexington SC in November 2024. In the current 2025-26 campaign, she appeared in 11 matches, started 8, and scored twice — both headers.

Brian is 24.