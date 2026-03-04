Nine DFW U14s selected for US Soccer boys south region talent ID camp

US Soccer will hold its second regional mini-camp of 2026 as part of the Under-14 Boys’ Talent Identification Program. Eighty players from the South region, all born in 2012, will gather from March 12-16 at McCurry Park in Fayetteville, Ga. Nine players from the DFW area were selected for the camp.

U.S. Soccer Talent ID Director – Men’s Youth National Teams Garrett Biller will oversee the event alongside U.S. Soccer Talent ID Managers Arturo Alvarez (South) and Chris Kranjc (Southeast), while three other Regional Talent ID Managers will also be in attendance.

DFW Players Invited to U14 Boys South Region ID Camp

GOALKEEPERS (8):

Stephen Shevnukov (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas)

DEFENDERS (24):

Evan Boyette (FC Dallas; Prosper, Texas)

Mathew Suarez (Dallas Texans; Dallas, Texas)

Luis Villalvazo (FC Dallas; Fresno, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (24):

Mateo Arriaga (FC Dallas; Ennis, Texas)

Lincoln Clark (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas)

Aiden Garcia (Solar SC; Bedford, Texas)

FORWARDS (24):

Mason Bathurst (Dallas Texans; Prosper, Texas)

Cordero Oquendo (D’Feeters Kicks SC; Euless, Texas) aka DKSC