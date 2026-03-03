Toyota Stadium and Texas Health Mansfield Stadium selected as World Cup training sites

FC Dallas’s Toyota Stadium and North Texas SC’s Texas Health Mansfield Stadium have been officially designated as FIFA World Cup 2026™ Team Base Camp Training Sites. Two of the final six remaining qualified national teams will be assigned by FIFA to train and operate at Toyota Stadium in Frisco and Texas Health Stadium in Mansfield.

Team Base Camp Training Sites function as the primary training and operational headquarters for participating teams throughout the tournament.

“We are thrilled that both FC Dallas Stadium and Mansfield Stadium have been selected as Team Base Camp Training Sites for FIFA World Cup 2026,” said Monica Paul, President of the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee. “North Texas had multiple outstanding facilities and municipalities that submitted strong proposals during the selection process. While many were deserving, we are honored to have two sites chosen and are confident both will represent our region at the highest standard.”

“The World Cup is finally here,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney, City of Frisco. “We’ve been looking forward to this (event) for years. We’re excited to host fans from all over the world and ‘roll out the red carpet’ for those visitors and our residents.”

Toyota Stadium

Based on the current qualification pathway, FC Dallas Stadium will host the winner of UEFA Play-Off Path B. The four national teams competing in that pathway are:

Albania

Poland

Sweden

Ukraine

“This is an incredible honor for FC Dallas, Frisco, Mansfield, and all of North Texas,” said Dan Hunt, President of FC Dallas and Co-Chair of the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee. “Being selected as Team Base Camp Training Sites reinforces what we’ve believed for a long time – that this region is the epicenter of FIFA World Cup 2026. These facilities reflect years of investment in infrastructure, player development, and community partnerships. We’re proud to play a role in hosting the world’s best teams and to welcome the soccer world to our local community.”

FC Dallas Stadium meets FIFA’s technical and operational requirements, offering multiple training pitches, elite performance and recovery amenities, and secure team environments designed for international competition.

Toyota Stadium. (Courtesy North Texas FWC Organizing Committee)

Texas Health Mansfield Stadium

Under the current qualification structure, Mansfield Stadium will host the winner of UEFA Play-Off Path D. The national teams competing in that pathway are:

Czech Republic

Denmark

North Macedonia

Republic of Ireland

“Opening Mansfield Stadium as a Team Base Camp is an incredible opportunity and a defining moment for the venue,” said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment, which serves as the operator of Mansfield Stadium. “We are especially grateful to the City of Mansfield, the Hunt family, and our partners at FC Dallas for their vision, collaboration, and support in making this possible. We look forward to serving as a host on soccer’s national stage and delivering a world-class experience for an elite national team.”

Mansfield Stadium complements the region’s base camp portfolio with modern infrastructure, professional-grade training capacity, and operational capabilities aligned with FIFA standards for participating teams.

“We look forward to showing our guests the Southern hospitality Mansfield is known for,” Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans said. “With Mansfield Stadium and the Staybolt District lining up perfectly with the biggest sporting event in the world, Mansfield will make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”