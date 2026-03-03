Dallas Trinity’s Wisner & Balata named to USL Super League Team of the Month for February

Wayny Balata and Amber Wisner were named to the USL Super League’s Team of the Month for February, the league announced Tuesday. Dallas placed two players on the XI, with Balata earning her first such recognition of the season and Wisner picking up her second, having previously been named in September.

Balata had a strong month, scoring and assisting in the 4-0 win at Fort Lauderdale United on February 7; her second goal and second assist of the season. She started and played the full 90 in both league matches and featured in Saturday’s I-45 Texas Showdown against Houston. Her 53rd-minute finish at Fort Lauderdale also earned her a nomination for Goal of the Month, with the winner decided by fan vote on social media. The announcement came on Wednesday, March 4 at 12 p.m. CT.

Wayny Balata scored the opening goal of the 2025-26 Dallas Trinity season against Spokane Zephyr, August 23, 2025. (Brock Burgan, Dallas Trinity)

USL Super League February Team of the Month

Wisner has started and completed all 16 league matches this season — all 1,440 minutes — in what she has confirmed will be her final professional campaign. It’s a fitting way to go out for a player who has made a career of not coming off the field. She holds the NWSL record for most consecutive minutes played, accumulated over 11,000 career minutes, made 150-plus NWSL appearances, won two NCAA titles at North Carolina — whose program retired her No. 22 — and was the first player ever signed by Dallas Trinity FC. This is her second Team of the Month honor of the season after earning the first in September, and with the playoff race tightening, there’s still plenty left to play for before she hangs it up.

GK: Kaitlyn Parks (JAX) — Player of the Month

D: Amber Wisner (DAL), Sydney Studer (CAR), Allison Pantuso (LEX), Georgia Brown (JAX)

M: Wayny Balata (DAL), Ashlyn Puerta (JAX), Sophia Braun (SPK)

F: Cat Barry (LEX), Lena Silano (SPK), Sydny Nasello (TB)

Bench: Morgan Aquino (DC), McKenzie Weinert (LEX), Jasmine Hamid (FTL), Baylee DeSmit (JAX), Emily Colton (DC), Sam Kroeger (BKN), Sabrina McNeill (TB)

Coach of the Month: Stacey Balaam (JAX)

Dallas returns to league play Sunday, March 8, on the road against Lexington SC (7-1-9, 30 points) at Lexington SC Stadium. Kickoff is 12 p.m. CT. The match airs on KFAA and streams on WFAA+, TUDN Radio, and Peacock. Supporters will be gathering locally at White Rock Brewery in Dallas to watch the match.