North Texas SC adds FC Dallas standout Matt Hedges as an assistant coach

North Texas SC has named Matt Hedges as the club’s newest assistant coach. The 14-year MLS veteran begins his professional coaching career after working with North Texas since late 2025.

“I am delighted to add Matt to our staff,” head coach John Gall said. “He is an FC Dallas legend who brings a stalwart mentality that made him so successful during his playing days. He’s a highly decorated player, the club’s all-time appearance leader, a three-time MLS All-Star, MLS Defender of the Year, U.S. National Team player, Gold Cup winner, collegiate All-American and national champion, MLS Supporters’ Shield winner, and U.S. Open Cup champion. He’s humble, hardworking, and has a real desire to help players grow. We just added a gem.”

Former FC Dallas head coach Oscar Pareja named Hedges club captain in 2014 at age 23, making him the youngest captain in team history.

Hedges led Dallas to Western Conference regular-season titles in 2015 and 2016 and captained the team to its first MLS Supporters’ Shield and its second Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup title in 2016.

“Matt’s pedigree speaks for itself, but what excites us most is how his experience translates directly to our players’ development,” General Manager and Vice President Matt Denny said. “He understands the daily habits, accountability, and mentality required to grow from a young professional into a top-level player. We’re proud to be part of the next step in his soccer journey and know his influence will be a tremendous asset to our environment.”

FC Dallas selected Hedges 11th overall in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Hedges earned MLS Best XI honors in 2015 and 2016. He became the only player in club history to win MLS Defender of the Year, capturing the award in 2016. From 2017-19, Hedges earned three straight MLS All-Star selections and was named FC Dallas’ Most Valuable Player in 2018.

After 11 seasons, the longtime captain departed as the club’s all-time leader in appearances (349) and goals scored by a defender.

After playing for Toronto FC and Austin FC, on Oct. 2, 2025, Hedges signed a one-day contract with FC Dallas to retire, officially concluding his distinguished MLS career where it began.

Internationally, Hedges represented the United States, earning five caps and helping the U.S. win the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup.