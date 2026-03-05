Dallas Trinity FC joins Perot Museum for ribbon-cutting of new soccer exhibit

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science opens Soccer: More Than a Game to the public this Saturday, and Dallas Trinity FC was in the building on Wednesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a fitting partnership in a city that is about to become the center of the soccer world.

North Texas will host nine FIFA World Cup 2026 matches at AT&T Stadium this summer, more than any other U.S. venue. The exhibit runs March 7 through September 7, timed deliberately to that window. It is the region’s most visible pre-tournament cultural moment, and Dallas Trinity’s presence at Wednesday’s ceremony signals the club’s intent to be part of that conversation.

Soccer: More Than a Game at The Perot Museum (Photo: Dennis McGowan)

“North Texas isn’t just hosting world-class soccer,” said Trinity Vice President of Marketing Alyx Wynn. “We are world-class soccer.”

Wynn elaborated on why the partnership made sense for the club. “Soccer in North Texas isn’t just growing, it’s thriving. This is one of the most passionate, diverse communities in the entire country. On any given weekend, you’ll find thousands of kids on fields across the region, families driving to matches, communities gathering around the game. It connects people, cultures, and generations in ways few things can.”

That community angle runs through the exhibit’s design. Soccer: More Than a Game is built around the idea that the sport is inseparable from the science and technology that sustain it.

Perot Museum CEO Dr. Linda Silver said as much at the ceremony. “Soccer is something people already love. It’s global, emotional, and deeply human. Through that connection, we invite visitors to explore STEM principles and the innovations that shape the game.”

Soccer: More Than a Game at The Perot Museum (Photo: Dennis McGowan)

The 10,000-square-foot exhibit was developed in collaboration with Mexico City’s Museo Interactivo de Economía (MIDE) and opens with a locker room and entrance tunnel meant to recreate the feeling of walking onto a pitch. From there, it moves through four main sections. The Impact of the Game traces soccer’s global evolution and introduces the people who make professional soccer function without ever appearing in a lineup. The C.L.E.A.T.S. Lab is where the STEM angle gets most in-depth: visitors explore biomechanics, data analytics, and materials science, and can investigate careers in sports that most fans never consider, from stadium engineers to performance scientists to front office analysts. The Academy tests speed, balance, and kicking power through hands-on games built around the science of human movement.

The MIDE collaboration adds an international dimension that fits the moment. With World Cup matches split across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, the exhibit’s cross-border origin reflects how North Texas is approaching the tournament, not just as a host city but as a region with deep ties to the global game.

Soccer: More Than a Game opens Saturday, March 7. General admission tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for youth, purchased separately from museum admission. A members-only preview is scheduled for Friday, March 6. Details and tickets at perotmuseum.org.