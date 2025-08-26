Dallas Trinity’s Deb Abiodun recalled by Washington Spirit

Dallas Trinity FC took a massive hit to the spine of the team today as central mid Deb Abiodun was recalled by the Washington Spirit.

The 21-year-old Abiodun joined the Trinity on loan last season shortly after signing a three-year contract with Washington. During the 2024/25 Super League regular season in Dallas, she logged 12 appearances (seven starts) across 654 minutes of playing time.

Over the back half of the season, Abiodun had become a linchpin in the middle of the park and was one of the pillars upon which the DTFC tactics were built for 2025-26.

This offseason, Abiodun played for Nigeria in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) championship. She started the Trinity season opener last weekend in the Cotton Bowl.

Name: Deb Abiodun

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5’6

Jersey Number: 6

Date of Birth: Nov. 2, 2003

Hometown: Ibadan, Nigeria

Nationality: Nigerian

College: University of Pittsburgh