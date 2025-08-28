Atlético Dallas adds Terrence Murphy to ownership group

Atlético Dallas announced this week that former NFL and Texas A&M wide receiver Terrence C. Murphy Sr. has joined the club’s ownership group as an investor.

L to R: Matt Valentine, Terrence Murphy, Sam Morton. (Courtesy Atletico Dallas)

The East Texas native Murphy played college football at Texas A&M. While at A&M, he was a two-time 1st Team All-Big 12, two-time Sporting News All-American, and was a three-time Academic All-Big 12. He was also named to the Texas A&M All-Decade Team.

Murphy finished his career with a school record 172 receptions for 2,600 yards and ten touchdowns, 17 rushing attempts for 209 yards, and 31 kickoff returns for 761 yards. He finished his career with 3,615 total all-purpose yards in four seasons, the most ever by an Aggie receiver.

Murphy was selected in the second round (pick 58) of the 2005 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers. After an injury, tests showed Murphy has spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spine near the neck. Due to this, the Packers released Murphy after his rookie season, and he retired from the NFL.

After his playing days, Murphy relocated to Bryan-College Stadium and started several businesses. A realtor and real estate investor, Murphy is the CEO for TM5 Properties and the co-owner of Terrence Murphy Companies.