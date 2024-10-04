Dallas Trinity trio named to USL Super League Team of the Month

Dallas Trinity FC’s Amber Brooks, Chioma Ubogagu, and Allie Thornton were named to the USL Super League’s Team of the Month for September.
Brooks tallied a goal and two assists in Trinity’s record-setting win over Lexington SC in which Chioma Ubogagu scored the league’s first-ever brace and Allie Thornton notched the league’s first-ever hat trick.
Ubogagu – who is a left wing and not a central mid despite what the Team of the Month thinks – scored two goals just eleven minutes apart against Lexington
Thornton’s hat trick earned her the USL Super Moment of Week 5.
USL Super League Team of the Month for September
GK: Meagan McClelland, CAR
D: Natalia Staude, TB
D: Madison Wolfbauer, DC
D: Sydney Studer, CAR
M: Mackenzie George, BKN
M: Amber Brooks, DAL
M: Chioma Ubogagu, DAL
M: Emina Ekić, SPK
F: Jasmine Hamid, FTL
F: Jessica Garziano, BKN
F: Addie McCain, FTL
Bench: Izzy Nino, SPK; Sydny Nasello, TB; Madison Perez, LEX; Mia Corbin, CAR; Allie Thornton, DAL.