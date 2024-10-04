Categories MLS Next Pro, North Texas SC

Michel Garbini named MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Month for September

North Texas SC’s interim head coach Michel Garbini has been named MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Month for September. This is the first time a North Texas SC head coach has earned Coach of the Month honors.

North Texas is on a five-game unbeaten streak (3-0-2) beginning in September. The team secured the number one seed in the Western Conference with a 2-1 win over Austin FC II on Sept. 22. A week later, the club clinched the No. 1 seed in MLS NEXT Pro on Sept. 29.

Garbini was appointed interim head coach on June 11th. North Texas SC has posted an 8-3-4 record and a winning percentage of 66.7 since.

Michel Garbini. (Courtesy North Texas SC)
