Nolan Norris called into US U20s for mid-October Chile trip

The US U20 team is taking a trip to Chile for a couple of friendlies against Chile in Santiago on the 12th and 15th. FCD’s Nolan Norris has been named to the squad for the camp that will run from October 7th to the 15th.

Both matches will be played at Complejo Deportivo Quilin, Chile’s national training center.

Norris should be back with FC Dallas in time for the season final against Sporting KC.

Also of interest in this side to FC Dallas fans is Academy product Julian Eyestone who is playing his keeper trade at Brentford.

U.S. UNDER-20 MEN’S YOUTH NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER – OCTOBER TRAINING CAMP

Goalkeepers (2): Gavin Beavers (Real Salt Lake; Henderson, Nev.), Julian Eyestone (Brentford/ENG; Dallas, Texas)

Defenders (7): Noahkai Banks (Augsburg/GER; Dietmannsried, Germany), Noah Cobb (Atlanta United FC; Chattanooga, Tenn.), Leo Duru (Blackburn Rovers/ENG; Manchester, England), Ethan Kohler (Werder Bremen/GER; Campbell, Calif.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas) , Oscar Verhoeven (San Jose Earthquakes; Pleasant Hill, Calif.), Joshua Wynder (Benfica/POR; Louisville, Ky.)

Midfielders (7): Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF; Key Biscayne, Fla.), Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Bryan Moyado (Los Angeles FC; La Puente, Calif.), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo FC; Chicago, Ill.), Pedro Soma (Barcelona/ESP; Coconut Creek, Fla.), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders FC; Seattle, Wash.), Luke Brennan (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.), Aidan Dausch (Coventry City/ENG; London, England), Peyton Miller (New England Revolution; Unionville, Conn.), Ruben Ramos Jr. (LA Galaxy; La Puente, Calif.), Marcos Zambrano (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR; Gladwyne, Penn.)

The #U20MYNT is headed to take on the 2025 U-20 @FIFAWorldCup hosts next week in Santiago. — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) October 4, 2024