Dallas Trinity FC to face Club América Femenil in State Fair Clásico

Dallas Trinity FC will face Liga MX Femenil two-time champions Club América Femenil during the iconic State Fair of Texas in the State Fair Clásico in Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 18, 2025.

“Hosting Club América at the Cotton Bowl during the State Fair of Texas is a dream matchup that reflects the spirit of Dallas – diverse, passionate, and proud of its place on the international stage,” said Trip Neil, Founder and Chief Operations Officer of Dallas Trinity FC. “This is more than a game, it’s a celebration of women’s sports, and the powerful connection between Dallas and Mexico. We can’t wait to share this moment with our fans and our city.”

Dallas Trinity says the international friendly will be a celebration of the cultural ties between Dallas and Mexico City.

“We are thrilled to welcome two iconic women’s soccer teams — Dallas Trinity FC and Club América Femenil — to the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium this fall,” said Jason Hays, Senior Vice President of Brand Experience for the State Fair of Texas. “This exciting matchup is another incredible addition to our jam-packed lineup of hundreds of daily shows, exhibits, and one-of-a-kind experiences. We cannot wait for fairgoers to be part of the energy, pride, and passion these teams will bring to the 2025 State Fair of Texas.”

Club América is based in Mexico City and competes in the Liga MX Femenil. They are one of only five clubs to have clinched the league title.

“We’re very excited about coming to Dallas and facing a great rival such as Dallas Trinity FC,” said Claudia Carrión, Women’s Sports Director of Club América. “The collaboration between passionate soccer clubs is key to developing women’s sport and also helps us to keep improving our game. In addition, it will be an honor to be playing in the iconic State Fair of Texas, while we continue to decisively promote the internationalization of América Femenil.”

Tickets will be available for purchase on June 23, 2025. Tickets purchased for the State Fair Clásico will include admission to the State Fair of Texas.