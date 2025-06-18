Garland City Council approves Atletico Dallas training facility

Yesterday (June 17), Atletico Dallas took another step forward on the path to putting a team on the field for 2027 with a victory in the City of Garland, as the club’s training center and offices were approved by the city council.

The complex will cost $70.87 million and include training fields and offices for Atletico Dallas among the many assets at the location. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026, with targeted completion in 2027.

“This project is about more than soccer—it’s about building something enduring for the people of Garland,” said Garland Mayor Dylan Hedrick. “We’re taking a bold step forward in our ongoing commitment to providing quality-of-life amenities that attract new development and promote regional tourism.”

The proposed Atletico Dallas Garland training complex. (Courtesy Atletico Dallas)

According to the City of Garland, the facility is also set to include:

A “Show Pitch” with artificial turf and seating for 2,000 spectators

Hybrid and natural turf fields for training and youth academy play

A 28,000 square-foot multipurpose building equipped with team offices, locker rooms, physical therapy and dining facilities, a team store and more

Restroom and concession buildings

Futsal courts

A public park-style plaza with trails

The approved proposal also includes 14 acres of adjacent commercially zoned land for hotel, multifamily, and retail use.

“We’re excited to partner with the City of Garland to build a place where dreams are born, talent is nurtured, and the Garland community thrives,” said Atlético Dallas Co-Founder and Chairman Matt Valentine. “Beyond just fields and facilities, this is an opportunity to bring professional sports to Garland and to create a pipeline for top youth prospects to reach the professional level.”

At the June 17 Regular Meeting, the City Council approved a lease for the soccer fields. A lease for the multipurpose building is expected to be considered by the Garland City Council in July. The city will maintain ownership of the land, but the multipurpose soccer complex will be maintained and managed by Atlético Dallas under a long-term public-private lease agreement.

A potential design proposed for the Atletico offices at their approved training facility in Garland. (Courtesy Atletico Dallas)

The complex is expected to operate year-round, hosting recreational and competitive leagues, tournaments, and training sessions.

According to the City, the complex will be designed to preserve natural surroundings, particularly the nearby Spring Creek Forest Preserve.

Atletico Dallas will begin play in 2027 in the Cotton Bowl in the USL Championship. It will also be managing the MoneyGram soccer complex in Northwest Dallas.