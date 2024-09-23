Dallas Trinity FC loans Washington Spirit defender Hudson

Dallas Trinity FC has secured another defender with Waniya Hudson loaned by NWSL club Washington Spirit.

The former Notre Dame center back joins Trinity through the end of 2024, and is currently signed to a one-year deal in Washington DC.

The 23-year-old New Yorker has yet to make an appearance for Washington Spirit, signing after spending preseason with NJ/NY Gotham FC. Hudson appeared 96 times for Notre Dame, including a run to the Elite Eight in 2022.

The back line of Dallas Trinity FC has endured several injuries with Maya Gordon and Jenna Winebrenner both missing at center back for the past few weeks.

There were a pair of loans out this past week as Houston Dash took Gaby Guillen and Gracie Brian as short term cover for their 1-0 NWSL regular season win over Seattle Reign. Both players were unused substitutes and have returned to Dallas.