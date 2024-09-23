FCD’s Isaac Romero called into Chinese Taipei U20 team for Asian Cup Qualifying

FC Dallas U18 Isaac Romero has been named to the Chinese Taipei U20 team for Asian Cup Qualifying. The tournament got underway on the 21st.
Chinese Taipei is in Group B with Uzbekistan, Bahrain, Nepal, and Cambodia.
Not to get too political, but Chinese Taipei is the country commonly known as Taiwan.
2025 U20 Asian Football Championship Qualifiers
All games at the Fu Jen Catholic University Stadium in New Taipei City.
|Date
|Opponenet
|Result/Time
|Sept 21
|vs Bahrain U20
|Lost 1-0
|Sept 23
|vs Nepal U20
|Lost 3-1
|Sept 27
|vs Uzbekistan U20
|7 pm local
|Sept 29
|vs Cambodia U20
|7 pm local
Romero is #20 in this Chinese Taipei roster.