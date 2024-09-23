Categories FC Dallas

FCD’s Isaac Romero called into Chinese Taipei U20 team for Asian Cup Qualifying

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FCD’s Isaac Romero called into Chinese Taipei U20 team for Asian Cup Qualifying

FC Dallas U18 Isaac Romero has been named to the Chinese Taipei U20 team for Asian Cup Qualifying. The tournament got underway on the 21st.

Chinese Taipei is in Group B with Uzbekistan, Bahrain, Nepal, and Cambodia.

Not to get too political, but Chinese Taipei is the country commonly known as Taiwan.

2025 U20 Asian Football Championship Qualifiers

All games at the Fu Jen Catholic University Stadium in New Taipei City.

DateOpponenetResult/Time
Sept 21vs Bahrain U20Lost 1-0
Sept 23vs Nepal U20Lost 3-1
Sept 27vs Uzbekistan U207 pm local
Sept 29vs Cambodia U207 pm local

Romero is #20 in this Chinese Taipei roster.

