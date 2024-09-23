FCD’s Isaac Romero called into Chinese Taipei U20 team for Asian Cup Qualifying

FC Dallas U18 Isaac Romero has been named to the Chinese Taipei U20 team for Asian Cup Qualifying. The tournament got underway on the 21st.

Chinese Taipei is in Group B with Uzbekistan, Bahrain, Nepal, and Cambodia.

Not to get too political, but Chinese Taipei is the country commonly known as Taiwan.

2025 U20 Asian Football Championship Qualifiers

All games at the Fu Jen Catholic University Stadium in New Taipei City.

Date Opponenet Result/Time Sept 21 vs Bahrain U20 Lost 1-0 Sept 23 vs Nepal U20 Lost 3-1 Sept 27 vs Uzbekistan U20 7 pm local Sept 29 vs Cambodia U20 7 pm local

Romero is #20 in this Chinese Taipei roster.

Isaac Romero in training camp with Chinese Taipei.