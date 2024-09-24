The Breakdown – FC Dallas vs LAFC, Sept 2024

FC Dallas has a very small window to make the last playoff spot and they needed all the home point they can get. So getting a win against LAFC was huge even if they are on the struggle bus.

As I mentioned in my 3 Things, I thought FCD played better box-to-box against RSL than in this one, but sometimes it’s important to remember it’s a simple game. Just score more than the other guy.

Lineups and Tactics

Interim Coach Peter Luccin stuck his 3-4-3, With Ruan being back and Paul Arriola on the left the shape was more stable and focused. Patrickson Delgado came in next to Asier Illarramendi instead of the player I expected, Sebastian Lletget. Alan Velasco got the start I had predicted.

The biggest surprise was the insertion of Omar Gonzalez in the middle of the back three and the move of Nkosi Tafari to the bench.

The FC Dallas XI vs LAFC, Sept 21, 2024. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

38th minute, due to a knock, Peter Musa came off for Logan Farrington.

At the 68th-minute mark, just a little after I had wanted, Velasco came off for Lletget and Sam Junqua came on for Ruan in what was surely a minute restriction for both. Arriola swapped to right wingback.

87th minute, Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Nkosi Tafari came on for Delgado and Gonzalez.

LAFC in a 4-3-3 with some rotation.

LAFC starting XI at FC Dallas, Sept 21, 2024. (Courtesy LAFC)

At halftime, LA started making moves with Ilie Sanchez and Sergi Palencia replacing Timothy Tillman and Ryan Hollingshead.

59th minute, Denis Bouanga and Olivier Giroud – oh my – repalced David Martínez and Kei Kamara.

Finally, 66th minute, Aaron Long replaced Maxime Chanot in the back line.

Goals

1-0 FC Dallas goal, 28th minute. A light FCD press gets a turnover that falls to Peter Musa. He takes a few touches and rips a nice, unassisted goal.

Force the turnover ✅

Fire a laser ✅

Be a moose ✅🫎 pic.twitter.com/bCKAcbTZfe — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) September 22, 2024

2-0 FC Dallas goal, 60th minute. A nice team goal. Alan Velasco to Jesus Ferreira, to Parul Arriola to Logan Farrington, with a drop to Patrickson Delgado who rips from distance.

3-0 FC Dallas goal, 62nd minute. Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco work a nice combo to free Ferreira on the wing. Ferreira makes a nice cross to the onrushing Logan Farrington who buries it.

“We were killing them on that side of the field. I think there was a lot of space and Jesús got a nice pass from Alan. I checked to see where the ball was, and I spun out and had a lot of space to run. Jesús has the ability to find me in behind and I had a cheeky little finish at the near post.” Logan Farrington

Just some beautiful attacking footy. That's all. pic.twitter.com/A5xX8G4plf — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) September 22, 2024

3-1 LAFC goal, 86th minute. Eduard Atuesta gets a little too much room outside the box and isn’t quite closed in time. His shot is deflected and crosses up Maarten Paes.

Lo Bueno

In a game with 3 goals, I’m sticking with Omar Gonzalez as my Man of the Match. For a guy who hasn’t played a ton this season to be asked to come in and defend against an all-time great MLS goal-scorer like Kei Kamara only to have him replaced Olivier Giroud. Excellent performance. Kamara had 1 shot and Giroud had none. Gonzalez kept it simple getting out too, 91% passing, just 2 progressive passes. That’s a good job for a guy thrust into a tough assignment.

“I would say the compactness when we started playing in the mid-block, (there) were not so much spaces between players or between lines, for me, that was key, because it was hard for them to play for the middle even in the first half where they have like, two or three shots in that shooting zone.” Interim Coach Peter Luccin

Jesus Ferreira continues to improve. 86% passing, sure. But 7 shot-creating actions? My goodness. 6 progressive passes. 6 shots, 2 on target. 3 progressive carries. He had the bulk of the xG on his egregious miss which was a 0.8 (If he scores that he’s probably man of the match). His xA of 0.3 led the team too as did 3 passes into the box. He had an astounding 12 progressive receptions (historically, he’s a great linebreaker) and 5 recoveries.

Alan Velasco looks better and better every game. The fact he’s back and starting to be a real factor when Geovane Jesus is nowhere to be seen is amazing. He’s not back 100% to form yet but you can see the improvement in both form and fitness game to game. It’s a joy to watch.

“We can see what talent Velasco can do on the field, we know that. When we are putting all those quality players together, this is what happens. We scored three goals, we could’ve scored one or two more.” Peter Luccin

Logan Farrington did a solid macro-level job coming on for Musa with a goal and an assist. Farrington got himself a Team of the Matchday nod. 3 progressive carries aren’t bad, 0/2 on take-ons though. 2 key passes but only 2 for 5 on aerial duels. 75% passing is pretty good for a guy that high up the field.

“I was just trying to be ready, and I wasn’t expecting to come on in the first half. You never know when your name gets called if you’ll be coming on in the fifth minute, 10th minute, or even the 89th minute, you just must be ready. I’m just happy that I was able to help the team.” Logan Farrington

Camino del Medio

Yes, FCD won but I thought through the middle they didn’t play all that great. Just 46% possession at home, and yes this isn’t a great possession team. 17 shots is a good volume, but only 7 on net. That’s less than 50%. If xG is your jam, just 1.4 double that in teal goals, which some people think is bad. Just 6 aerial duels won? Only 3 crosses? 53% of shots from outside the box.

Muy Feo

FC Dallas isn’t a very good dribbling team (3rd worst in MLS ahead of just RSL and LAFC… isn’t that interesting. Granted FCD tries it half as much). FCD was just 3 for 11 as a collective in take-ons this game. LA, by comparison, was 7 of 10.

I don’t like what I see in the chemistry between Jesus Ferreira and Petar Musa. That combo should be better than it is so far and some of the body language puts me off as they mostly ignore each other. Of Musa’s 15 goals this season, guess how many are assisted by Ferreira? That’s right, 0. Musa does have 1 assist to Ferreira. I know, they haven’t played together a ton. I hope I am wrong, but I see what I see.

FC Dallas Playoff Hunt

…And then there were 2.

Minn Utd – 42 pts

FC Dallas – 37 pts

FCD 5 points back both w/ 4 games to play.

So FCD needs 2 more wins than Min.

(2-2 FCD passes 0-4 Min, etc)

FCD: vs ORL, at SJ, at POR, vs KC

Loons: vs COL, at RSL, at VAN, vs StL

Technically, there are other teams un-clinched ahead of Minn, and, technically, both Austin and St Louis are still alive. But at this point, it’s really about catching the Loons.

Instant Reaction – 3 Things