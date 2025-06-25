Dallas Trinity FC fires Head Coach Pauline MacDonald and Assistant Gavin Beith

Dallas Trinity FC has removed Head Coach Pauline MacDonald and Assistant Coach Gavin Beith from coaching duties, effective immediately.

General Manager Chris Petrucelli will serve as the interim head coach as the search for a new coach will get underway quickly.

“Both Pauline MacDonald and Gavin Beith have been an important part of making history with our club and this league,” said Petrucelli in a statement. “We are grateful for their hard work, dedication, and contributions to the club, and we wish them both the very best in their future endeavors.”

Based on the info we’re getting so far, the move was a club decision based on a desire to go in a different coaching direction. Given that Trinity made the playoffs despite the absence of their marquee player, Lexi Missimo, it’s difficult to speculate that the decision was purely performance-based and might hinge on style, development, or tactics. Although the 2nd half struggles without Missimo were very real.

The club will need to move quickly, as Trinity kicks off its 2025/26 season on Saturday, Aug. 23 vs. Spokane Zephyr FC. Preseason training camp will likely need to start before the end of July.