FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes – game info and lineup prediction

10th in the West FC Dallas (21 points, 5-6-6) with a game in hand hosts 8th in the West San Jose Earthquakes (23 points, 6-7-5) on Wednesday at 7:30 pm at Toyota Stadium.

Dallas still has just one win at home, a shocking total compared to their excellent 4 road wins. If FCD can find its road form at home, they have a chance to climb the standings.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Evan Weston, Marcelo Balboa

– Apple TV Spanish: Jesus Acosta, Carlos Suarez

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Geovane Jesus – Knee (Out Season)

Enzo Newman – Knee (Out Season)

Paxton Pomykal – Knee Bruise (Out)

Osaze Urhoghide – Upper Leg (Out)

Ramiro – Lower leg (out)

Suspension after 2 yellows: Ramiro, Osaze Urhoghide, Petar Musa, Lucho Acosta

San Jose Earthquakes

Noel Buck – Lower Body (Out)

Niko Tsakiris – Lower Body Injury (Out)

Bruno Wilson – Lower Body Injury (Out)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Peter Welpton reminded me that many coaches will carry over a team after a win. He convinced me that Coach Eric Quill might be tempted to leave the same XI in. So I’m making an accommodation for this and changing just one player.

So, I am giving Álvaro another start. Lalas Abubakar can have the Saturday game against San Diego. This is the change Peter talked me out of.

I do think Coach Quill will want a little more defense in his midfield, so with Kaick back from suspension, I’ve got him in the XI. But I’m not dropping Sebastian Lletget, who played very well as the 6 at Sporting. I’m dropping Pedrinho, who was just, just not as good. Lletget means way too much to the team, and Patrickson Delgado has had multiple sharp performances in a row.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs San Jose Earthquakes, June 25. 2025.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Bernard Kamungo

Pedrinho

Diego Garcia

Lalas Abubakar

Nolan Norris

Logan Farrington

Leo Chu

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kits for FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes, June 25, 2025. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Timothy Ford

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Andrew Bigelow, Jeffrey Swartzel

4TH OFFICIAL: Shawn Tehini

VAR: Daniel Radford

More Game Info

FCD vs. SJ all-time : 22-30-22 (91 goals scored, 113 goals conceded)

: 22-30-22 (91 goals scored, 113 goals conceded) FCD vs. SJ home: 14-12-10 (47 goals scored, 48 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is 4-6-5 on Saturdays and 1-0-1 on non-Saturdays.

FCD is 4-3-0 in games decided by one goal.

Earthquakes forward “Chicho” Arango has netted six goals in just five matches against the Toros.

Dallas is 3-5-4 when conceding first

FCD has scored a total of 7 goals in the first half and 15 in the second half.

San Jose forward Josef Martínez has found the back of the net five times in as many meetings against the Texas side.

FC Dallas is 2-2-3 when trailing at halftime.

Forward and SJ captain Cristian Espinoza leads the league with eight assists.

Dallas is unbeaten in the last 23 MLS matches when leading at halftime (W17, D6) since May 19, 2022.

With five MLS Cups and four Supporters’ Shields, Bruce Arena is the winningest coach in league history.

Dallas is sixth in aerial challenges won with 253.

FCD is second in MLS in clearances with 172.

SJ last win in Dallas came on Aug. 4, 2018. (3-1 to Quakes)

Dallas ranks 25th in xG across MLS with 24.31 xG.

FCD is on a five-game unbeaten streak at home versus San Jose.

Léo Chú has the fastest speed recorded for FC Dallas this season at 35.3 KPH/21.9 MPH, ranking No. 19 in MLS.

Sebastien Ibeagha is tied for eighth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 46.

Shaq Moore is tied for 11th in MLS in clearances with 29.

In 2025, FC Dallas used 16 different lineups in 17 games.