2025 FC Dallas player salaries from MLSPA’s May salary drop

by Buzz Carrick

It’s that time again as the MLS Players Association has released the 2025 MLS salaries with its May – it’s a little late, fellas – salary drop.

As a reminder, these numbers are not the same as the salary cap hit. While they can be useful for determining overall spend, they aren’t the same.

2025 FC Dallas May Player Salaries

PlayerBase SalaryGuaranteed Comp
Luciano Acosta *$3,040,000$4,296,413
Petar Musa *$2,250,000$2,680,000
Paxton Pomykal ^$1,050,000$1,158,000
Sebastian Lletget ^$800,000$891,250
Anderson Julio ^$750,000$820,000
Shaq Moore ^$700,000$770,000
Sebastien Ibeagha$675,000$738,625
Lalas Abubakar$700,000$737,125
Osaze Urhoghide ^$580,000$643,982
Leo Chú +$600,000$600,000
Marco Farfán$550,000$582,813
Maarten Paes$450,000$522,000
Show Cafumana$462,000$504,350
Ramiro$500,000$500,000
Geovane +$350,000$397,000
Enes Sali +$325,000$370,000
Patrickson Delgado +$234,000$260,280
Bernard Kamungo$225,000$256,000
Tsiki Ntsabeleng$200,000$227,000
Antonio Carrera =$200,000$219,519
Kaick +$150,000$201,900
Tarik Scott =<$140,000$155,942
Nolan Norris =<$125,000$143,642
Logan Farrington <$104,000$141,493
Herbert Endeley <$104,000$104,000
Pedrinho <$104,000$104,000
Daniel Baran =<$80,622$94,838
Diego García =<$80,622$94,263
Malachi Molina =<$80,622$93,338
Michael Collodi =<$80,622$93,047
Álvaro <$80,622$92,740
Enzo Newman <$80,622$80,622
Tomas Pondeca <$80,622$80,622
Anthony Ramírez =<$80,622$80,622
Carl Sainté <$80,622$80,622
Alejandro Urzua =<$80,622$80,622
Diego Pepi =<$80,622$80,622

* Designated Player
^ TAM player
+ U22 Initiative
< Supplemental Roster (off-budget)
= Homegrown

Notes, Thoughts, and Comments

Antonio Carrera has been sold, but I’ll leave him on the list.

Tsiki Ntsabeleng got a nice raise from $90k to $200k base.

What a terrible signing Enes Sali is at that number, almost $400k.

Osaze Urhoghide is a steal at $580k base. Sebastien Ibeagha and Lalar Abubakar getting paid more is comical. Although it’s good that neither of the latter two needs a buy-down as TAM players.

Urhoghide is likely a TAM buydown on the transfer fee.

Leo Chu needs to start producing on that kind of salary ($600k). Right now, he can’t even get on the field.

$500k for Ramiro, I think, confirms that he was supposed to be a veteran backup and utility piece and not a 34-game starter. That is Asier-Illarramendi money, but it’s not “starting 34 games in central midfield money.”

