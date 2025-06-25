2025 FC Dallas player salaries from MLSPA’s May salary drop

It’s that time again as the MLS Players Association has released the 2025 MLS salaries with its May – it’s a little late, fellas – salary drop.

As a reminder, these numbers are not the same as the salary cap hit. While they can be useful for determining overall spend, they aren’t the same.

2025 FC Dallas May Player Salaries

Player Base Salary Guaranteed Comp Luciano Acosta * $3,040,000 $4,296,413 Petar Musa * $2,250,000 $2,680,000 Paxton Pomykal ^ $1,050,000 $1,158,000 Sebastian Lletget ^ $800,000 $891,250 Anderson Julio ^ $750,000 $820,000 Shaq Moore ^ $700,000 $770,000 Sebastien Ibeagha $675,000 $738,625 Lalas Abubakar $700,000 $737,125 Osaze Urhoghide ^ $580,000 $643,982 Leo Chú + $600,000 $600,000 Marco Farfán $550,000 $582,813 Maarten Paes $450,000 $522,000 Show Cafumana $462,000 $504,350 Ramiro $500,000 $500,000 Geovane + $350,000 $397,000 Enes Sali + $325,000 $370,000 Patrickson Delgado + $234,000 $260,280 Bernard Kamungo $225,000 $256,000 Tsiki Ntsabeleng $200,000 $227,000 Antonio Carrera = $200,000 $219,519 Kaick + $150,000 $201,900 Tarik Scott =< $140,000 $155,942 Nolan Norris =< $125,000 $143,642 Logan Farrington < $104,000 $141,493 Herbert Endeley < $104,000 $104,000 Pedrinho < $104,000 $104,000 Daniel Baran =< $80,622 $94,838 Diego García =< $80,622 $94,263 Malachi Molina =< $80,622 $93,338 Michael Collodi =< $80,622 $93,047 Álvaro < $80,622 $92,740 Enzo Newman < $80,622 $80,622 Tomas Pondeca < $80,622 $80,622 Anthony Ramírez =< $80,622 $80,622 Carl Sainté < $80,622 $80,622 Alejandro Urzua =< $80,622 $80,622 Diego Pepi =< $80,622 $80,622

* Designated Player

^ TAM player

+ U22 Initiative

< Supplemental Roster (off-budget)

= Homegrown

Notes, Thoughts, and Comments

Antonio Carrera has been sold, but I’ll leave him on the list.

Tsiki Ntsabeleng got a nice raise from $90k to $200k base.

What a terrible signing Enes Sali is at that number, almost $400k.

Osaze Urhoghide is a steal at $580k base. Sebastien Ibeagha and Lalar Abubakar getting paid more is comical. Although it’s good that neither of the latter two needs a buy-down as TAM players.

Urhoghide is likely a TAM buydown on the transfer fee.

Leo Chu needs to start producing on that kind of salary ($600k). Right now, he can’t even get on the field.

$500k for Ramiro, I think, confirms that he was supposed to be a veteran backup and utility piece and not a 34-game starter. That is Asier-Illarramendi money, but it’s not “starting 34 games in central midfield money.”