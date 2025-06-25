2025 FC Dallas player salaries from MLSPA’s May salary drop

It’s that time again as the MLS Players Association has released the 2025 MLS salaries with its May – it’s a little late, fellas – salary drop.
As a reminder, these numbers are not the same as the salary cap hit. While they can be useful for determining overall spend, they aren’t the same.
2025 FC Dallas May Player Salaries
|Player
|Base Salary
|Guaranteed Comp
|Luciano Acosta *
|$3,040,000
|$4,296,413
|Petar Musa *
|$2,250,000
|$2,680,000
|Paxton Pomykal ^
|$1,050,000
|$1,158,000
|Sebastian Lletget ^
|$800,000
|$891,250
|Anderson Julio ^
|$750,000
|$820,000
|Shaq Moore ^
|$700,000
|$770,000
|Sebastien Ibeagha
|$675,000
|$738,625
|Lalas Abubakar
|$700,000
|$737,125
|Osaze Urhoghide ^
|$580,000
|$643,982
|Leo Chú +
|$600,000
|$600,000
|Marco Farfán
|$550,000
|$582,813
|Maarten Paes
|$450,000
|$522,000
|Show Cafumana
|$462,000
|$504,350
|Ramiro
|$500,000
|$500,000
|Geovane +
|$350,000
|$397,000
|Enes Sali +
|$325,000
|$370,000
|Patrickson Delgado +
|$234,000
|$260,280
|Bernard Kamungo
|$225,000
|$256,000
|Tsiki Ntsabeleng
|$200,000
|$227,000
|Antonio Carrera =
|$200,000
|$219,519
|Kaick +
|$150,000
|$201,900
|Tarik Scott =<
|$140,000
|$155,942
|Nolan Norris =<
|$125,000
|$143,642
|Logan Farrington <
|$104,000
|$141,493
|Herbert Endeley <
|$104,000
|$104,000
|Pedrinho <
|$104,000
|$104,000
|Daniel Baran =<
|$80,622
|$94,838
|Diego García =<
|$80,622
|$94,263
|Malachi Molina =<
|$80,622
|$93,338
|Michael Collodi =<
|$80,622
|$93,047
|Álvaro <
|$80,622
|$92,740
|Enzo Newman <
|$80,622
|$80,622
|Tomas Pondeca <
|$80,622
|$80,622
|Anthony Ramírez =<
|$80,622
|$80,622
|Carl Sainté <
|$80,622
|$80,622
|Alejandro Urzua =<
|$80,622
|$80,622
|Diego Pepi =<
|$80,622
|$80,622
* Designated Player
^ TAM player
+ U22 Initiative
< Supplemental Roster (off-budget)
= Homegrown
Notes, Thoughts, and Comments
Antonio Carrera has been sold, but I’ll leave him on the list.
Tsiki Ntsabeleng got a nice raise from $90k to $200k base.
What a terrible signing Enes Sali is at that number, almost $400k.
Osaze Urhoghide is a steal at $580k base. Sebastien Ibeagha and Lalar Abubakar getting paid more is comical. Although it’s good that neither of the latter two needs a buy-down as TAM players.
Urhoghide is likely a TAM buydown on the transfer fee.
Leo Chu needs to start producing on that kind of salary ($600k). Right now, he can’t even get on the field.
$500k for Ramiro, I think, confirms that he was supposed to be a veteran backup and utility piece and not a 34-game starter. That is Asier-Illarramendi money, but it’s not “starting 34 games in central midfield money.”