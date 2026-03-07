Dallas Trinity FC at Lexington SC – Matchweek 21 Preview

USL Super League | Sunday, March 8, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. CT Lexington SC Stadium | Lexington, KY Broadcast: KFAA, WFAA+, TUDN Radio, Peacock

Dallas Trinity FC (7-6-3, 24 points) heads to Lexington SC (7-1-9, 30 points) on Sunday for a match postponed three weeks ago due to field conditions. Each club has played once since the original February 14 date. Trinity dropped a 0-2 decision at Carolina, Lexington lost 3-0 to JAX, so the standings have shifted, but the match was always going to matter.

Trinity sits third, one point ahead of Carolina Ascent in fourth, but Carolina has played two more matches. Lexington (7-1-9, 30 points) is in second, six points clear of Dallas and four behind Sporting JAX at the top. The two clubs meet again at the Cotton Bowl on March 18, with a trip to DC Power in between for Trinity, so how Sunday goes will set the tone for a critical ten-day stretch.

Dallas

The first question Head Coach Nathan Thackeray has to answer is whether Lexi Missimo and Sealey Strawn are available. Both returned from national team camps this week — Missimo with the U-23 USWNT in South Florida, Strawn with the U-19 side in Portugal — and the turnaround ahead of a noon kickoff is short.

When Missimo is on the field, Trinity’s attack operates differently. She has two goals and an assist from the #10 role and is the player opponents most need to account for. Strawn has scored three times in limited minutes off the bench and gives Thackeray a genuine option when the game needs changing.

Wayny Balata and Amber Wisner both earned Team of the Month honors in February, which tells you something about where Dallas’s form has been despite mixed results. Balata has been clinical with two goals and two assists. Wisner has started and played every minute of all 16 league matches, which becomes 17 on Sunday, and her recognition reflects just how much of this team runs through her.

Allie Thornton leads the attack with three goals, and Caroline Kelly scored the winner against Houston Dash in last weekend’s I-45 Showdown friendly.

Caroline Kelly charges forward against the Houston Dash, February 28, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Lexington SC

Lexington SC has been the most consistent side in the league this season, though February ended on a sour note. The 3-0 loss to Sporting JAX on the 21st was their first defeat since the fall and the first look the rest of the table has had at what can trouble them.

Catherine Barry leads the league with nine goals, and Allison Pantuso has been one of the better defenders in the league all season. McKenzie Weinert came over from Spokane in the offseason and has added a consistent goal threat going forward. All three made the February Team of the Month.

Like Trinity, Lexington changed coaches mid-season. Masaki Hemmi, who oversaw the unbeaten run, moved to the men’s side during the winter break, and Kosuke Kimura stepped in from the assistant role. Thackeray took over Dallas under similar circumstances earlier this season. Sunday is the first meeting between the two sides under their current coaches.

Samar Guidry pays the price for standing tall against Lexington FC, December 20, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

What’s at Stake

JAX leads at 34 points with 10 matches left. Below them, nothing is settled. Trinity is in the playoffs right now, but Carolina is one point back, having played more matches, and the buffer shrinks fast with a bad result. A win Sunday cuts the gap on Lexington to three points and keeps Dallas in control of its own race going into the DC trip and the home rematch with Lexington on the 18th. A loss, and March gets complicated quickly.