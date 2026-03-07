FC Dallas at LAFC, March 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“I love Los Angeles. I love Hollywood. They’re beautiful. Everybody’s plastic, but I love plastic. I want to be plastic.” Andy Warhol

Tied for 5th in the West FC Dallas (4 points, 1-0-1) travels to Planet LA to take on the Tied for 1st in the West Los Angeles Football Club (6 points, 2-0-0) at 9:30 CT on Apple TV from BMO Stadium.

LAFC has advanced to the Round of 16 in the Concacaf Champions Cup, where they face LDA from Costa Rica. Perhaps they will be focused on that and rotate a player or two?

Broadcast Info

TV: AppleTV

– Apple TV English: Max Bretos, Brian Dunseth

– Apple TV Spanish: Diego Pessolano, Daniel Chapela

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Brooks Thompson – Ankle (Out)

Anderson Julio – Lower leg (Questionable)

Jonathan Sirois – Face (Questionable)

Los Angeles Football Club

Lorenzo Dellavalle – Leg (Out)

Jeremy Ebobisse – Leg (Out)

Igor Jesus – Leg (Out)

Aaron Long – Leg (Out)

Jacob Shaffelburg – Pelvis (Out)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Let’s face it, Bernie Kamungo has been poor, and in game 2 – against a high-powered Nashville offense – he was worse than in game 1. So maybe time to sit him? Not a good game to give Ricky Louis his first start, so I have Louicius Deedson in.

Patrickson Delgado wasn’t amazing either, so I have him out for Ramiro as the need for defense is high. That lets Christian Cappis return to his left side 8 spot. The only reason to keep Delgado in would be to keep the 10’ish type player as they work Joaquín Valiente towards being a starter. Expect Valiente off the bench.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at LAFC, March 7, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois (Questionale)

Ricky Louis

Nolan Norris

Ran Binyamin

Sam Sarver

Bernie Kamungo

Lalas Abubakar

Patrickson Delgado

Joaquín Valiente

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at LAFC, March 7, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Drew Fischer

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Michael Barwegen, Lyes Arfa

4TH OFFICIAL: Joe Dickerson

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

More Game Info

FCD vs. LAFC all-time : 4-7-3 (16 goals scored, 21 goals conceded)

: 4-7-3 (16 goals scored, 21 goals conceded) FCD vs. LAFC away: 0-6-1 (3 goals scored, 13 goals conceded)

LAFC has advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup following a 7-1 aggregate-goal victory against Real España in the clubs’ Round One series.

Dallas ranks second in MLS in aerial challenges won with 40.

Since 2018, LAFC has the best home regular-season record in MLS (83-19-28 for 278 points).

LAFC also leads in MLS points since 1998 (455 points) with 131 wins and 506 goals.

Dallas is 4th in mls in shot efficiency with 0.63

Dallas sits 12th in total goal involvements with seven.

Dallas ranks 22nd in xG with 2.37.

FC Dallas holds a 0-6-1 all-time regular-season road record against LA. Dallas has scored three goals at LAFC. LAFC has scored 13.

Nkosi Tafari spent 2020-24 with FC Dallas, appearing in 107 MLS regular-season matches. He joined LAFC in the 2025 offseason.

Sebastien Ibeagha spent 2021-22 with LAFC. Ibeagha appeared 36 times for LAFC, winning the 2022 MLS Cup with LAFC.

Ryan Hollingshead made his professional debut with FC Dallas in 2014 and spent 2014-21 with Dallas. Hollingshead appeared 222 times for Dallas, scoring 20 times and assisting twelve.

In 2025, Denis Bouanga became the first player in MLS history to register three straight seasons of 20+ goals.