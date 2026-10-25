Dallas Trinity and DC Power meet level on points at Audi Field: Matchday 11 preview

Both clubs sit on 11 points with six matches to play. DC Power has lost a center back to injury, and leading scorer Loza Abera is off the injury report after missing last week.

USL Super League | Sunday, Oct. 25 | 2 p.m. CT | Audi Field, Washington, D.C. | Broadcast: Peacock

Dallas Trinity and DC Power have played eight league matches each this fall and come out with the same record: three wins, two draws and three losses. They meet Sunday at rowdy Audi Field level on 11 points, with goal difference the only thing separating them in the table.

Dallas has never won in Washington. In four visits since 2024, it has been three draws and a 3-2 loss, and its last two trips both ended 1-1.

Carissa Boeckmann (28) closes down Tyler Lussi (10) as Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

The Recovery Report

Dallas Trinity

Meila Brewer is OUT (international duty)

Heather Stainbrook is OUT (leg)

Ally Cook, Rajanah Reed & Chioma Ubogagu are out for the fall

DC Power

Paige Almendariz is OUT (knee)

Ellie Gilbert is OUT (ankle)

Tyler Lussi is OUT (leg)

Sarah McCoy is OUT (hamstring)

The Bigger Picture

Above Dallas and DC, Carolina Ascent leads on 23 points despite Thursday’s 0-0 draw at Fort Lauderdale United, which ended Carolina’s run of 10 straight regular-season road wins. Sporting JAX (15) and Lexington SC (14) drew 3-3 in Kentucky on Friday.

On Saturday, Brooklyn FC beat Tampa Bay Sun FC 1-0 at Maimonides Park on a 90th-minute goal from Catherine Zimmerman. Brooklyn climbed to sixth on 10 points and has now gone nine meetings without losing to Tampa. Tampa, on nine points, has gone five matches without a win.

Captain Sophia Braun on the ball – DC Power vs Dallas Trinity (Sept. 13, 2026 Photo: Anna Dolmany Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Goal difference is the league’s first tiebreaker, and DC’s +2 to Dallas’s -2 is why DC sits above Dallas on the same 11 points. Head-to-head points only come into play for teams that are also level on goal difference. Dallas won the first meeting 2-1 at the Cotton Bowl on Sept. 13.

Dallas leads the all-time series with three wins, four draws and two losses, and is unbeaten in the last four meetings.

One goal in two league matches

Dallas has not played a league match since Oct. 10, when Seven Castain scored in the 86th minute to salvage a 1-1 draw at Brooklyn. That was its only league goal since the 2-1 win at Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 18. Lexington beat Dallas 3-0 in between.

Seven Castain scored the late equalizer – Dallas Trinity at Brooklyn FC – Oct 10, 2026 (Photo: Kylli Asaro, Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Dallas had nearly two-thirds of the ball at Brooklyn and put only four shots on target. Jasmine Hamid hit the post with a 70th-minute penalty, her second miss from the spot this fall. She leads Dallas with four goals and has 17 in her league career, three short of 20, a total only Addie McCain and Catherine Barry have reached.

Lee Nguyen made nine changes for the State Fair Clásico against Chivas Femenil a week later, a 3-2 win before 15,326 at the Cotton Bowl. One of them was Kaiya Brewer, 15, who scored the opening goal and signed an academy contract four days later. “Kaiya brings pace, vision and a willingness to put pressure on opponents,” Nguyen said when she signed.

15-year-old Kaiya Brewer celebrates with her teammates after scoring in The State Fair Clasico (Oct. 17, 2026 Photo: Samuel Kolade, Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Sunday will likely be her league debut. Her sister, Meila, is in Morocco, where the U.S. plays China at the U-17 World Cup two hours before kickoff in Washington.

Neeku Purcell has made 18 saves. Her backup, Maddy Anderson, started the Clásico and sat out Tuesday’s training session wearing a sleeve on her left leg. Anderson, however, is not on the club’s injury report.

Players to Watch: Dallas Trinity

Sophia Braun – The captain leads the league with 797 passes. She has played at center back and in midfield this fall and made September’s Team of the Month. She went the full 90 at Brooklyn four days after training with her arm in a cast.

Onyeka Gamero – Leads Dallas with 22 shots. She opened the scoring against DC in September, driving the rebound into the roof of the net after Katie Cappelletti parried Castain’s shot. Both of her goals this fall came at the Cotton Bowl.

Onyeka Gamero celebrates her second goal of the season – DC Power vs Dallas Trinity (Sept. 13, 2026 Photo: Christian Luna Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Giulianna Gianino – Made her debut at right back at Brooklyn two weeks ago. At Boston University, she led Division I in assists per game in 2025. Sunday puts her opposite Samantha Angel, the league’s leader in crosses.

One match in a month

DC’s last goal came on Sept. 22, when Tatum Thomason scored twice off the bench in a 2-1 win over Fort Lauderdale. A bye and the Oct. 9 trip to Sporting JAX, postponed by Hurricane Isaias to Nov. 15, left Omid Namazi‘s side with one match in the month that followed. It lost that one 1-0 at Carolina on Oct. 16.

DC had 63 percent of the ball in Charlotte and put two shots on target. Namazi credited Carolina’s pressing and its mentality. “If we want to be in the playoffs and contend for a championship, we need to have the same mentality,” he said.

Katherine Cappelletti (1) of DC leaps to intercept a cross as Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

The back three will look different. McCoy started on its left at Carolina and is now out with a hamstring injury. Hallie Augustyn, a Flower Mound native who played at Baylor, made her first professional start on the right and came off at halftime. Claire Constant, named to the league’s September Team of the Month after playing every minute of DC’s first seven matches, sat on the bench.

Loza Abera missed the Carolina match, but she is not on Sunday’s injury report. The Ethiopia captain leads DC with three goals this fall, and she has three in nine career games against Dallas, the most by anyone in the series.

Down the left, Angel leads the league with 53 crosses and 20 chances created. Cappelletti has played every minute in goal and made 24 saves.

Players to Watch: DC Power

Susanna Fitch – Wore the captain’s armband at Carolina and won a team-high eight duels at Carolina from the right side of midfield. She scored in last November’s 3-2 win in Dallas, DC’s most recent win in the series.

Camryn Lancaster (21) is knocked down by Susanna Fitch (3) as Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Emma Jaskaniec – Leads DC in tackles (19) and duels won (42) and has two goals, one of them a back-heeled equalizer against Tampa Bay that was nominated for September’s Goal of the Month. She scored it within a minute of coming off the bench.

Gianna Gourley – Scored the winner in that November match and shares DC’s career regular-season scoring record with Abera at 15. She has started twice this fall and is still looking for her first goal.

What’s at Stake

A Dallas win moves The Golden Girls to 14 points, ahead of DC, and takes the season series 2-0. A draw leaves both on 12, with DC still ahead on goal difference. A loss leaves Dallas on 11, three points behind DC and one ahead of Brooklyn with five matches to play. Fort Lauderdale visits the Cotton Bowl next Sunday.

A DC win would be its second at home this fall and lift it to 14 points. DC goes to Tampa Bay, seventh on nine points, next Sunday.

Projected XIs

Dallas Trinity (4-3-3): Neeku Purcell; Giulianna Gianino, Sydney Cheesman, Sophia Braun (c), Cyera Hintzen; Carissa Boeckmann, Felicia Knox, Sofia Cedeño; Jasmine Hamid, Seven Castain, Onyeka Gamero

DC Power (3-4-1-2): Katie Cappelletti; Hallie Augustyn, Sydney Cummings, Claire Constant; Susanna Fitch, Emma Jaskaniec, Abby Boyan, Samantha Angel; Emily Colton; Loza Abera, Gianna Gourley

Sunday’s forecast in Washington calls for sun and a high in the mid-60s.