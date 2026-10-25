Boyan’s crossbar and Colton’s rebound sink Dallas Trinity, 1-0, at Audi Field

Katie Cappelletti made four saves for DC Power’s first clean sheet of the fall, and Dallas left Washington still without a win there in five visits.

Abby Boyan‘s shot from deep outside the box came down off the crossbar in the 10th minute at Audi Field, and Emily Colton was first to the rebound. That goal held for the remaining 80 minutes, and DC Power beat Dallas Trinity 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.

It was Dallas’s fifth league visit to Washington. The Golden Girls now have three draws and two losses there.

DC had played once in 33 days before Sunday, a 1-0 loss at Carolina on Oct. 16. Their last home match was Sept. 22.

Sophie Braun – Dallas Trinity at DC Power – Oct. 25, 2026 (Photo: Kylli Asaro Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Referee Dorian Del Toro called 37 fouls and showed six yellow cards, four of them to DC.

Lee Nguyen made one change from the 1-1 draw at Brooklyn. Aria Nagai started in midfield, and Carissa Boeckmann began on the bench. Dallas lined up with Seven Castain alone up front and Jasmine Hamid out on the wing. Sophia Braun wore the armband. Maddy Anderson, who sat out Tuesday’s training session, dressed as the backup goalkeeper. Meila Brewer remained in Morocco with the U.S. at the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Omid Namazi made two changes from the Carolina loss. Claire Constant returned to the back three in place of Sarah McCoy, who is out with a hamstring injury. Justina Gaynor started ahead of Mak Whitham. Susanna Fitch captained DC again. Loza Abera, who missed the Carolina match, started on the bench. So did Tati Fung, in a DC squad for the first time since her loan from Lexington.

Off the Bar and In

Castain had the first attempt of the afternoon, a shot just wide inside the opening minute. Emma Jaskaniec had one blocked from a throw-in at the other end in the seventh.

The goal came three minutes later. Boyan struck from distance, the ball came back off the bar, and Colton finished with her right foot. It was her second goal of the fall. Colton already holds DC’s career assists record, with six.

Cyera Hintzen was booked in the 17th minute. DC had the better of the next stretch, with Gianna Gourley blocked in the 38th and Jaskaniec blocked again off a corner two minutes later. Sydney Cummings went into the book in the 41st.

Giulianna Gianino shot wide in the 45th minute, Dallas’s last try of the half. DC went in ahead with five shots to two. Possession was nearly split in the first half, but much of Dallas’ possession was spent in their own half trying to out-work DC’s high press.

“We were disappointed with the way we started, but we definitely turned it around,” Braun said. “It was noticeable in the second half.”

Moore at the Break

Nguyen sent on LJ Moore for Nagai at halftime. Moore had a shot blocked within two minutes of coming on.

Gianino took a ball to the face early in the half, and Boeckmann replaced her in the 52nd minute. DC’s discipline frayed soon after. Hallie Augustyn was booked for persistent fouling in the 54th, and Gaynor followed in the 59th.

Sydney Cheesman kicks it deep – Dallas Trinity at DC Power – Oct. 25, 2026 (Photo: Kylli Asaro Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Castain forced a save from Cappelletti in the 60th minute, the first Dallas shot on target.

“We go into the second half the way we did, one, to be aggressive, and two, win duels,” Nguyen said. “When there are other moments, and the game isn’t going our way, how do we swing momentum?”

Both Benches Turn Over

Boyan was booked for dissent in the 71st minute.

Nguyen sent on Camryn Lancaster for Onyeka Gamero in the 73rd. Namazi answered a minute later with two changes, Abera for Gaynor and Alyssa Walker for Gourley. Lancaster shot wide in the 76th. The momentum began to tilt in Dallas’ favor, powered by Lancaster’s movement.

Kalea Eichenberger came on for Felicia Knox in the 80th minute. At the other end, Boyan tested Neeku Purcell for the lone save Purcell made all afternoon.

Braun shot with her left foot from the edge of the box in the 84th, and Cappelletti saved. Lancaster was booked the same minute.

Six Chances at the End

Dallas had six attempts over the closing minutes. Sydney Cheesman had a header blocked from a corner, and Moore headed another corner wide. Moore then had a shot blocked. Cappelletti saved from Castain, Lancaster was blocked off another corner, and Cappelletti held Hamid’s left-footed attempt to see it out.

“We were creating a lot more chances, winning our duels, and on the front foot,” Braun said. “I think there are a lot of positives to take from this.”

Dallas finished with 58 percent of the ball and 512 passes to DC’s 362. They had 11 shots to DC’s six, with four on target to two. DC won the tackle count 19 to 10 and were caught offside five times.

It was the third time Dallas have been held scoreless this fall, after Sporting JAX in August and Lexington in September.

Cyera Hintzen on the ball. Dallas Trinity at DC Power – Oct. 25, 2026 (Photo: Kylli Asaro Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

“We didn’t let going down early stop us from coming out hard in the second half,” Hintzen said. “Now we just need to play that way for 90 minutes.”

Every minute, and a first clean sheet

Cappelletti had played every minute of DC’s fall without a shutout. Four saves on Sunday gave her the first one, and DC’s first clean sheet of the season.

Constant won five of seven duels and made four clearances in her return to the back line. It was DC’s second home win of the fall and its first win over Dallas since a 3-2 result at the Cotton Bowl in November 2025. That ends Dallas’s four-match unbeaten run in the series.

DC move to 14 points from four wins, two draws and three losses, level with Lexington and fourth on goal differential. They visit Tampa Bay Sun on Nov. 1.

The season series finished level, a win apiece and 2-2 on aggregate. Dallas are now three wins, four draws and three losses against DC all-time.

Dallas sit fifth on 11 points from three wins, two draws and four losses. That is three points below the playoff line and one ahead of Brooklyn FC.

Kaiya Brewer, the 15-year-old attacker who signed an academy contract Oct. 21, was not in the matchday squad.

Meila Brewer at the U-17 World Cup

Kaiya’s older sister Meila Brewer started the U.S. team’s first two matches at the U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco and played every minute. She scored in the 87th minute of the 17-0 opener against Samoa, then went the full 90 again in the 6-1 win over Kenya that put the U.S. into the knockout rounds.

Meila Brewer with the USYNT (Via US Soccer)

She did not dress for Sunday’s group finale, a 3-2 loss to China PR. The loss left the U.S. second in Group E, and they face Group F winner Spain in the Round of 16 on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Around the League

Fort Lauderdale United held Carolina Ascent to a 0-0 draw on Thursday night. Haley Craig made five saves, and Carolina’s 10-match regular-season road winning streak ended. Carolina still lead the league on 23 points and are unbeaten in seven.

Lexington SC and Sporting JAX drew 3-3 on Friday. Ally Brown‘s own goal in the 85th minute gave JAX the equalizer. Addie McCain scored again for Lexington, her 23rd regular-season goal, the most in league history.

Brooklyn FC beat Tampa Bay Sun 1-0 on Saturday on Catherine Zimmerman‘s 90th-minute goal from Ashlyn Miller. Brooklyn are unbeaten in nine against Tampa, who have gone five without a win.

Dallas return to the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, Nov. 1, against Fort Lauderdale at 4 p.m. CT. It is their first league home match since Sept. 13, and the club’s Youth Sports Night, presented by Scottish Rite.