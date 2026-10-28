FC Dallas vs Columbus Crew, October 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“With three games left, we said it before Toronto, every game is a final for us.” Crew midfielder Brooks Lennon

2nd in the West FC Dallas (54 points, 15-7-9) hosts 10th in the East Columbus Crew (38 points, 11-15-5), tonight at 7:30 pm CT at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

The Crew are just one point out of the playoffs, so they have everything to play for. They are also coming off a loss in the US Open Cup final.

FC Dallas has lost just once in its last 10 MLS matches and has won six of their last seven home matches in all competitions.

Weather

Sunset at 6:39 pm. Temps around 75 degrees at kickoff. Wind: 7 mph from the SSE. Humidity around 65% to 70%.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Nate Bukaty and Devon Kerr

– Apple TV Spanish: Raul Guzman

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Logan Farrington – Lower Body (Out)

Sam Sarver – Suspended Red Card (Out)

Suspended after one yellow: Shaq Moore, Nolan Norris, Daniel, Patrickson Delgado

2 yellows suspended: Sam Sarver, Osaze Urhoghide

Columbus Crew

Wessam Abou Ali – Knee (Out)

Sekou Bangoura – Suspension Red Card (Out)

Rudy Camacho – Torso (Out)

Eric Bailly – Lower Leg (Questionable)

Brais Mendez – Thigh (Questionable)

Suspended after one yellow: Sekou Bangoura

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Coach Eric Quill, with an eye on the playoffs, should do some light rotation for this one. Christian Cappis in for Ramiro and Ran Binymain in for Herman Johanson.

I considered Nolan Norris, but with Bernie Kamungo not doing a lot of getting back, I kept Shaq Moore on at left center back and Sebastien Ibeagha at right. I’ll rotate in Norris against Sporting this weekend.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction for FC Dallas vs Columbus Crew, October 28, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Caleb Swann

Herman Johansson

Patrickson Delgado

Anderson Julio

Ramiro

Lalas Abubakar

Santiago Moreno

Nolan Norris

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Columbus Crew, October 28, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

*sigh*

Officials

Referee: Sergii Demianchuk

Assistant Referees: Corey Parker, Justin Howard

4th Official: Malik Badawai

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

Assistant VAR: TJ Zablocki

More Game Info

FCD vs. CLB all-time : 17-20-13 (66 goals scored, 67 goals conceded)

: 17-20-13 (66 goals scored, 67 goals conceded) FCD vs. CLB home: 12-6-6 (40 goals scored, 28 goals conceded)

Dallas is 9-1-2 when leading at halftime this season and 14-2-4 when scoring first. On the other hand, they are just 1-5-2 when conceding first.

Petar Musa‘s 56 goals in his first three MLS seasons tie the third-most in league history.

Columbus have scored 13 goals in their last five MLS matches, winning four.

This current streak is the first time Dallas has recorded three straight shutout wins at home in all competitions since March-April 2013.

The Crew are undefeated against FCD in 6 (2W, 4D) and have not lost in Dallas since 2011.

FCD is fourth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 414.

Columbus has scored in each of their last five MLS away matches but lost three.

Los Toros are seventh in MLS in most goals scored with 58, only 17th in xG with 50.67, but third in shot efficiency with 7.33.

The Crew do a lot of running, having the second-most distance covered on the pitch in MLS with 2,320.50 miles through its first 31 matchdays of the season.

FC Dallas set a new club single-season scoring record with 58 goals on 10/24, surpassing the previous mark of 55 set in 1997 and matched in 2014.

Columbus recorded a club-record 33 shots against Charlotte FC on Oct. 14, besting the previous best of 31 (vs. Dallas Burn, July 13, 1997; vs. Toronto FC, Aug. 26, 2023).

Petar Musa is second in MLS in goals scored with 22 and fifth in MLS in xG with 18.23.

Posting three assists against Toronto FC on Oct. 24 – the Crew’s last league game – midfielder Dylan Chambost became just the second player in Club history, alongside Federico Higuaín.

With 13 assists, Joaquín Valiente is the first FCD player to record 10+ assists in a single season since 2016.

Santiago Rodriguez has recorded an assist in four straight matches, the longest active streak in MLS and the longest by a Crew player since Cucho Hernandez in 2024.

Eric Quill served as Columbus Crew assistant coach from 2021-23, working under manager Caleb Porter.

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 43rd fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide ranks fourth in MLS in aerial challenges with 76 and ranks 28th in clearances with 34.

Crew captain Sean Zawadzki is one of only two outfield players across MLS to play all 2,790 minutes in 2026. He also ranks 11th for most distance covered across the league in miles (204.97 miles).

Shaq Moore ranks No. 31 in MLS in distance covered with 302.64 km (188.05 miles).

FC Dallas Single-Season Assists Record

Player Assists Season Jason Kreis 15 1999 Michael Barrios 15 2019 Michael Barrios 14 2017 Jason Kreis 13 2000 David Ferreira 13 2010 Mauro Diaz 13 2016 Joaquín Valiente 13 2026

FC Dallas Single-Season Goals Record

A new record holder!!!