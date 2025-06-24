Atlético Dallas drops Commemorative Launch Edition Kits for fans

Atlético Dallas has launched a Commemorative Launch Edition Kit for fans that is available for sale.

These are limited edition kits with a run of 1000 – 500 of each style – and it’s important to note, it won’t be worn on the pitch by Atlético Dallas players when the club takes the field in 2027.

These boutique kits are to celebrate the launch of Atlético Dallas in 2025.

Atlético Dallas Commemorative Edition Kits. (Courtesy Atlético Dallas)

According to the club, the kit features reflective print graphics, a breathable mesh back, a raised authenticity label, and the club’s Wolf & Snake woven crest.

Atlético Dallas Commemorative Edition Kits. (Courtesy Atlético Dallas)

The kit comes in two colors, “Blackland Crude” and “Texas Topaz.” Both have pin-hoops on the front.

So will any elements of this kit, any style notes, transfer over when the club hits the field?

With 20 months to go before the team hits the field, there’s lots of time for change. The club has proven itself to be responsive to the audience, so the fans’ love – or not – of these Commemorative Launch Edition Kits may lead the way.

You can easily see some thematic carryover in these kits from the early merchandise that Atlético Dallas has produced. Given the quality of their other products, we expect high-quality kits here too.

Blackland Crude Kit

Atlético Dallas Commemorative Edition Blackland Crude Kit. (Courtesy Atlético Dallas)

Atlético Dallas Commemorative Edition Blackland Crude Kit. (Courtesy Atlético Dallas)

Atlético Dallas Commemorative Edition Blackland Crude Kit. (Courtesy Atlético Dallas)

Texas Topaz Kit

Atlético Dallas Commemorative Edition Texas Topaz Kit. (Courtesy Atlético Dallas)

Atlético Dallas Commemorative Edition Texas Topaz Kit. (Courtesy Atlético Dallas)

Atlético Dallas Commemorative Edition Texas Topaz Kit. (Courtesy Atlético Dallas)

A Selection of Additional Pics

Atlético Dallas Commemorative Edition Blackland Crude Kit. (Courtesy Atlético Dallas)

Atlético Dallas Commemorative Edition Kits. (Courtesy Atlético Dallas)

Atlético Dallas Commemorative Edition Blackland Crude Kit. (Courtesy Atlético Dallas)

Atlético Dallas Commemorative Edition Texas Topaz Kit. (Courtesy Atlético Dallas)