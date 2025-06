Match Photos: Mexico vs Suriname at AT&T Stadium

Mexico took on Suriname in Match Day 2 of the 2025 Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, bringing home all three points with the 2-0 win, and we have the pics to prove it. Matt Vinsinaky was on hand for us to grab some images.

Mexico v Suriname, Gold Cup 2025 at AT&T Stadium, June 18, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

