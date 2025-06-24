Match Photos: USA vs Haiti at AT&T Stadium, Gold Cup 2025

While it wasn’t all that easy and was a little bit boring, the US took care of Haiti at AT&T Stadium in the 2025 Gold Cup on Sunday. The game didn’t count for much as the US had already advanced, but our Matt Visinsky was on hand to grab some sweet pics anyway.

You can find more of Matt’s work on Instagram.

Enjoy the pics.

Mauricio Pochettino gives instructions to his US side against Haiti in the 2025 Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium on June 22, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Tyler Adams gets a yellow card 1 minute into the game against Haiti in the 2025 Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium on June 22, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Patrick Agyemang drives into the box against Haiti in the 2025 Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium on June 22, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Louicius Don Deedson celebrates his goal against the US in the 2025 Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium on June 22, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Chris Richards takes on Haiti in the 2025 Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium on June 22, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

US fans celebrate against Haiti in the 2025 Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium on June 22, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Duckens Nazon drives up field against the US in the 2025 Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium on June 22, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Tim Ream reacts to the ball against Haiti in the 2025 Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium on June 22, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Malik Tillman controls the ball against Haiti in the 2025 Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium on June 22, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

John Tolkin looks for help against Haiti in the 2025 Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium on June 22, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Brian White takes on Haiti in the 2025 Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium on June 22, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)