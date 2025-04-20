7 DFW players named to April Boys Regional US U14 ID Camp in Houston, Texas

As part of its continued talent program, US Soccer is holding its third and final regional min-camp of 2025 as part of the Under-14 Boys’ Talent Identification Program. Eighty players from the Central Region, all born in 2011, will gather from April 24-28 in Houston, Texas. The training camp will take place at Houston Sports Park (the Dynamo training facility).

80 players chosen come from the local talent ID camps are divided into four regional teams: Mid-America, Texas, Frontier, and Central. These players are all from Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Utah, or Wisconsin.

7 players have been selected from the DFW area.

There will be one final National U-14 Boys’ Talent ID event this year when 60 players – 20 of the top players from each region – West, Central, and East – come together from May 23 to 28.

7 DFW Players on Texas Regional ID Camp Team